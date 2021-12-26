Dundee United 1 Hibernian 3: United head into winter break on back of five straight defeats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 1 Hibernian 3: United head into winter break on back of five straight defeats

By Ewan Smith
December 26 2021, 4.56pm
Kevin Nisbet celebrates putting Hibernian ahead at Dundee United
Kevin Nisbet celebrates putting Hibernian ahead at Dundee United

Dundee United broke their scoring duck but they couldn’t avoid a fifth straight defeat at home to Hibernian.

A controversial Kevin Nisbet opener and second half strike from Chris Cadden helped put Hibs 2-0 up.

United were forced to see the game out with ten men after losing Charlie Mulgrew to injury.

They ended a run of 491 minute run without a goal with a late Declan Glass effort.

But sub Jamie Murphy clinched a 3-1 win for Hibs and dumped Dundee United down to 7th place.

United played this game in front of just 500 fans as the new Covid restrictions came into force.

But fair play to the United fans who were at a rain-swept Tannadice.

They did their best to create an atmosphere, singing throughout the first half.

And the fans paid a fitting tribute to legendary owner Jim McLean on the first anniversary of his passing.

Banners celebrating McLean adorned the seats of the Eddie Thompson stand.

A solo Dundee United cheering on his side against Hibernian

McLean passed away on Boxing Day 2020 and will be forever ingrained in the club’s history.

And he would have been proud to see no fewer than NINE academy graduates in the United squad for the visit of Hibernian.

Dundee United fall behind to controversial Hibernian opener

The opening 38 minutes was a non-event but it burst into life as Hibernian controversially took the lead.

Chris Cadden’s volley was headed clear by Scott McMann but only as far as Martin Boyle.

Boyle’s strike was diverted into the net by Nisbet, prompting a furious reaction from home side.

Dundee United felt Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet was offside while drilling in the opener

United keeper Benjamin Siegrist raced towards standside linesman David Roome claiming he was AHEAD of Nisbet when he struck.

United brought on Ilmari Niskanen for Kieran Freeman at the break and pressed for a leveller.

And they fell foul of another hotly-disputed decision just after the break.

Striker Nicky Clark was homing in on goal when his feet were swept away by Paul Hanlon.

Referee Willie Collum decided the challenge only merited a yellow card.

And from the resultant free-kick Clark’s low drive was turned away by Matt Macey.

Hibernian claimed a 2-0 win at Dundee United

At the other end, Adrian Sporle’s powerful 15 yard strike was beaten away by Macey.

Sub Logan Chalmers then flashed a long-range effort wide.

But United’s day went from bad to worse.

They went down to ten men and lost a second goal in 79 minutes.

With United having used all their subs, Mulgrew hobbled off injured.

And within seconds, Cadden fired home the clinching second strike.

Glass curled in for United before Murphy completed the scoring.

Teams for Dundee United v Hibernian

Dundee United: Siegrist, Sporle, Mulgrew, Neilson, Freeman (Niskanen 46), McMann, Harkes, Mochrie (Glass 62), Meekison, Clark, Watson (Chalmers 71). Subs: Newman;  Hoti, Smith, Thomson.

Hibernian: Macey; Doig (McGregor 73), Hanlon, Porteous, Wright (Murphy 61), Stevenson, Boyle, Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Cadden, Nisbet (Doidge 82). Subs: Dabrowski; Doidge, Hallberg, Allan, Scott

Referee Willie Collum

Nicky Clark: Player welfare must be considered when authorities aim to solve Covid problems

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier