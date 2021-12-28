Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LEE WILKIE: Tony Watt could be the Lawrence Shankland replacement Dundee United need to make 2022 magical

By Lee Wilkie
December 28 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 28 2021, 9.01am
Tony Watt could be another Lawrence Shankland-type player for Dundee United, Lee Wilkie believes.
With Covid problems biting and players missing at Dundee United, Tannadice hasn’t been a happy place.

With just one win in their last 10 and goals a real issue, it’s great to see they’ve made an early move to bring in Tony Watt on a pre-contract.

If there’s a player to fill the void left by Lawrence Shankland then the top scorer in the country will do that.

If United can get him in the door this month, that would be fantastic.

But if not, Tam Courts will still need to get his team on the front foot and scoring goals between now and the end of the campaign.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts
Tam Courts will hope to bring Tony Watt to Dundee United in January

Of late, there’s definitely been a drop-off in the form of some players.

Ilmari Niskanen started off well at Tannadice but has gone pretty quiet of late.

In fact, until Declan Glass’s wonder goal on Sunday, the whole United attack had been pretty quiet for a while.

Now at least there’s a chance to get players missing due to Covid back and up to speed over the winter break.

But even more important for me is that any new faces have to be the right type of player.

It may not be a busy window for Courts and his side but it will certainly be an incredibly important one for the United boss.

3 Dundee United talking points: Savouring Declan Glass worldy, targeting Tony Watt and aiming for 2022 revival after Hibernian loss

