LEE WILKIE: Tony Watt could be the Lawrence Shankland replacement Dundee United need to make 2022 magical

With Covid problems biting and players missing at Dundee United, Tannadice hasn’t been a happy place.

With just one win in their last 10 and goals a real issue, it’s great to see they’ve made an early move to bring in Tony Watt on a pre-contract.

If there’s a player to fill the void left by Lawrence Shankland then the top scorer in the country will do that.

If United can get him in the door this month, that would be fantastic.

But if not, Tam Courts will still need to get his team on the front foot and scoring goals between now and the end of the campaign.

Of late, there’s definitely been a drop-off in the form of some players.

Ilmari Niskanen started off well at Tannadice but has gone pretty quiet of late.

In fact, until Declan Glass’s wonder goal on Sunday, the whole United attack had been pretty quiet for a while.

Now at least there’s a chance to get players missing due to Covid back and up to speed over the winter break.

But even more important for me is that any new faces have to be the right type of player.

It may not be a busy window for Courts and his side but it will certainly be an incredibly important one for the United boss.