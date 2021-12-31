Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose ace Andrew Steeves reveals his ‘dual role’ in League One as he faces his Dundee United students

By Scott Lorimer
December 31 2021, 12.00pm
Montrose left back Andrew Steeves, who is also a Dundee United coach, recently came up against one of his former students Flynn Duffy.
Dundee United coach Andrew Steeves feels he has a ‘dual role’ in League One with his side Montrose.

As well as being a mainstay in high-flying Mo’s side, Steeves works at Tannadice as a position development coach helping to bring through the next generation of United talent.

The 27-year-old is already seeing some of it blossom – and has even come face-to-face with some of his former students while they are out on loan.

Facing former students

Most recently, Steeves was up against Flynn Duffy as the Gable Endies beat Peterhead 2-0 at Links Park.

The 18-year-old left back is with the Blue Toon on a season-long loan and Steeves believes regular action in League One will do the youngster the world of good.

“I’ve coached Flynn,” he said. “He’s now finished his academy journey, hoping to push into the development group and first team through his loan at Peterhead.

“He had a great start to the [United] first team, getting a couple of assists and showing he can play.

“This loan will be so valuable to him in learning how to deal with the demands of the game, especially the Scottish game.”

Loan spells a great lesson

Through the youth system at United, players are taught how to play game in a way that fits the Tangerines’ style.

But Steeves knows that will not always be the way for young players. And a spell in the lower leagues is the perfect experience for Duffy and other developing talent at the club.

At Dundee United, we try and play in a certain style and it’s not always going to be like that,” he said.

“For example, when he’s playing against, physically, one of best players in the league in Graham Webster, he’s going to have to learn to handle that.

“It was great to be sharing a pitch with him. I’ll make sure to catch up with him on the phone to see how he feels it’s going.”

Duffy isn’t the first player coach Steeves has come up against. Rhys Caves is on loan at Airdrie from United this season. Last term, Lewis Neilson, Kai Fotheringham, Kieran Freeman, Ross Graham and Florent Hoti all had spells in League One.

As did Chris Mochrie, who played alongside Steeves at Links Park.

It’s this that makes Steeves feel like he has an added responsibility of being a source of advice and encouragement – while also trying to teach them a lesson on the field.

“We had Chris Mochrie on loan here last year,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve kind of got a dual loan here in League One, helping out loan players when I can then hoping to beat them when I play against them.”

