Zander Clark to Dundee United? St Johnstone star’s contract situation explained as transfer interest builds

By Eric Nicolson
January 6 2022, 10.15am Updated: January 6 2022, 3.09pm
Dundee United have St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark on their radar.
Zander Clark is on Dundee United’s radar as a potential replacement for Benjamin Siegrist, should the Swiss star leave Tannadice in the summer.

Courier Sport understands the St Johnstone goalkeeper will be at the top of the Tangerines’ wish list for next season if a vacancy between the posts arises, as is becoming increasing likely.

The Tangerines won’t have a clear run, though, given Clark will be a free agent and is attracting interest from Aberdeen and down south.

Staying with Saints can’t be completely ruled out, as there is an offer still sitting on the table to make the Scotland squad man one of the highest paid players in their history.

But the Perth club know that the odds are stacked against them and they expect the double cup-winner to leave when his contract runs down.

Cashing in on Clark in this window isn’t an option given Saints’ Premiership predicament and the fact the 29-year-old has been Callum Davidson’s best player so far this season.

Clark, and his agent Jackie McNamara, will now have to weigh up whether it is in his best interests to wait until the summer when options may increase yet further or to sign a pre-contract.

And if United do make their interest official it would effectively be confirmation that the clock is ticking on Siegrist’s Tannadice career.

St Johnstone focus

Clark last spoke about his contract situation a month ago.  

“That (contract talks) is all going on in the background,” he said. “I let other people deal with it and I just focus on what I need to do.

“I just try to put in good performances and help get points on board for the team.

“That is enough for me. It’s not at the forefront of my mind. I will find out when anything happens.

“I am still a St Johnstone player and my full focus is on doing the best I can for this club. That has always been my aim.”

Meanwhile, United’s back-up keeper, Trevor Carson, has joined Morecambe on loan until the end of the season.

