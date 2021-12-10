Zander Clark addresses contract talks as St Johnstone stopper sets new Scotland target

An error occurred. Please try again.

Zander Clark is shutting out contract talks designed to extend his stay with St Johnstone.

The Perth keeper insists he’s fully focused on club and country.

Clark, who has been with Saints since 2011, is the first McDiarmid Park stopper since Alan Main to make the Scotland squad.

And the 29-year-old is determined to maintain his place alongside Hearts’ Craig Gordon and Rangers’ Jon McLaughlin in Steve Clarke’s international set-up.

He is equally set on helping 11th-placed Saints climb away from the Premiership basement.

Clark — linked with Rangers recently — is out of contract at the end of the season, with boss Callum Davidson still hopeful drawn-out talks on a new deal will bear fruit.

But the gifted custodian, who is determined to kick-start a busy December schedule by claiming three points against a resurgent Aberdeen, says maintaining high level performances is his top priority.

“That [contract talks] is all going on in the background. I let other people deal with it and I just focus on what I need to do,” he said. “I just try to put in good performances and help get points on board for the team.

“That is enough for me. It’s not at the forefront of my mind. I will find out when anything happens.

“I am still a St Johnstone player and my full focus is on doing the best I can for this club. That has always been my aim.”

Scotland dream

Clark was on the bench for Scotland wins over Moldova and Denmark which teed-up a World Cup play-off with Ukraine in March.

“It was a brilliant experience and good to be back involved,” he said. “The result in Moldova was excellent and we knew Denmark would be tough.

“They were flying in the group. Just to be involved that game at a full Hampden was class.

“It puts us in a good position with the play-offs to look forward to.

“Just being involved in the squads is excellent for me but my target has definitely got to be getting that first cap now. I need to make sure I am a constant pick in the squad.

“The standard of goalkeeping for the country is high. It is going to be difficult with Craig Gordon churning out the performances.

“I know I have to keep performing well to stay in the manager’s thoughts.”