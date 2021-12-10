Zander Clark addresses contract talks as St Johnstone stopper sets new Scotland target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Zander Clark addresses contract talks as St Johnstone stopper sets new Scotland target

By Gordon Bannerman
December 10 2021, 10.27pm
Clark's ambitions
Clark's ambitions

Zander Clark is shutting out contract talks designed to extend his stay with St Johnstone.

The Perth keeper insists he’s fully focused on club and country.

Clark, who has been with Saints since 2011, is the first McDiarmid Park stopper since Alan Main to make the Scotland squad.

And the 29-year-old is determined to maintain his place alongside Hearts’ Craig Gordon and Rangers’ Jon McLaughlin in Steve Clarke’s international set-up.

He is equally set on helping 11th-placed Saints climb away from the Premiership basement.

Clark — linked with Rangers recently — is out of contract at the end of the season, with boss Callum Davidson still hopeful drawn-out talks on a new deal will bear fruit.

But the gifted custodian, who is determined to kick-start a busy December schedule by claiming three points against a resurgent Aberdeen, says maintaining high level performances is his top priority.

“That [contract talks] is all going on in the background. I let other people deal with it and I just focus on what I need to do,” he said.  “I just try to put in good performances and help get points on board for the team.

“That is enough for me. It’s not at the forefront of my mind. I will find out when anything happens.

“I am still a St Johnstone player and my full focus is on doing the best I can for this club. That has always been my aim.”

Scotland dream

Clark was on the bench for Scotland wins over Moldova and Denmark which teed-up a World Cup play-off with Ukraine in March.

“It was a brilliant experience and good to be back involved,” he said. “The result in Moldova was excellent and we knew Denmark would be tough.

“They were flying in the group. Just to be involved that game at a full Hampden was class.

Clark in action

“It puts us in a good position with the play-offs to look forward to.

“Just being involved in the squads is excellent for me but my target has definitely got to be getting that first cap now. I need to make sure I am a constant pick in the squad.

“The standard of goalkeeping for the country is high. It is going to be difficult with Craig Gordon churning out the performances.

“I know I have to keep performing well to stay in the manager’s thoughts.”

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has ‘looked at everything’ to turn results around