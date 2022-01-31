Tim Akinola reveals ‘Let’s get this moving forward’ call over Dundee United switch after initial city club confusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tim Akinola reveals ‘Let’s get this moving forward’ call over Dundee United switch after initial city club confusion

By Ewan Smith
January 31 2022, 6.47pm Updated: January 31 2022, 10.44pm
Tim Akinola has put pen to paper on a loan deal with Dundee United.
Tim Akinola has put pen to paper on a loan deal with Dundee United. Supplied by Dundee United FC

Dundee United new boy Tim Akinola wrongly believed he was about to sign for city rivals Dundee when the call to move to Scotland first came.

Akinola has joined United on loan until the end of the season from English Premier League giants Arsenal.

The midfield star spent 24 hours researching the Dens Park club believing he was moving there.

But after a second call with his agent, he realised the deal was from neighbours United.

“A few days ago my agent rang me and said I spoke to Dundee and they are interested in you,” Akinola told Dundee United TV.

“There are two teams in Dundee and I didn’t even ask him what one. I looked at the table to see there were two Dundees.

“I thought it was the other one, not Dundee United and I was like: ‘Oh.’

“They are a decent club but I found out a day later it was United when he told me their position.

“I said: ‘No, they’re not 7th.’ Then he told me it was Dundee United and I knew it was a really good club.

“I did my research and said: ‘Let’s get this moving forward.'”

Tim Akinola: James Maddison impact in Scotland has inspired me

Akinola is a combative midfielder in the style of Jeando Fuchs and is highly-rated by Arsenal.

He has made 12 Premier League 2 appearances for Gunners this term.

And he has wowed fans with some of his dazzling skills.

At 20, he is considered a hot prospect and will link up with Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt in the United midfield.

The move was exclusively revealed by Courier Sport on Monday morning.

Akinola will go straight into the United squad for the trip to Dens Park on Tuesday night.

And he has revealed the impact made by James Maddison during a loan spell at Aberdeen in 2016 has inspired him to make the move north.

“I’m not that familiar with the Scottish Premiership,” added Akinola. “But I know in recent years it has been ‘bigged-up’ more.

“There are players like James Maddison who have done well. Now look at what he is doing at Leicester City. There are opportunities here.”

Dundee United seal loan deal for hot Arsenal prospect Tim Akinola

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier