Tim Akinola reveals ‘Let’s get this moving forward’ call over Dundee United switch after initial city club confusion

Dundee United new boy Tim Akinola wrongly believed he was about to sign for city rivals Dundee when the call to move to Scotland first came.

Akinola has joined United on loan until the end of the season from English Premier League giants Arsenal.

The midfield star spent 24 hours researching the Dens Park club believing he was moving there.

But after a second call with his agent, he realised the deal was from neighbours United.

“A few days ago my agent rang me and said I spoke to Dundee and they are interested in you,” Akinola told Dundee United TV.

“There are two teams in Dundee and I didn’t even ask him what one. I looked at the table to see there were two Dundees.

“I thought it was the other one, not Dundee United and I was like: ‘Oh.’

“They are a decent club but I found out a day later it was United when he told me their position.

“I said: ‘No, they’re not 7th.’ Then he told me it was Dundee United and I knew it was a really good club.

“I did my research and said: ‘Let’s get this moving forward.'”

Tim Akinola: James Maddison impact in Scotland has inspired me

Akinola is a combative midfielder in the style of Jeando Fuchs and is highly-rated by Arsenal.

He has made 12 Premier League 2 appearances for Gunners this term.

And he has wowed fans with some of his dazzling skills.

At 20, he is considered a hot prospect and will link up with Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt in the United midfield.

The move was exclusively revealed by Courier Sport on Monday morning.

Akinola will go straight into the United squad for the trip to Dens Park on Tuesday night.

And he has revealed the impact made by James Maddison during a loan spell at Aberdeen in 2016 has inspired him to make the move north.

“I’m not that familiar with the Scottish Premiership,” added Akinola. “But I know in recent years it has been ‘bigged-up’ more.

“There are players like James Maddison who have done well. Now look at what he is doing at Leicester City. There are opportunities here.”