Here’s how to watch St Johnstone v Dundee United on TV for free this weekend

St Johnstone and Dundee United face off this weekend in a crucial Premiership clash for both sides – and fans will be able to watch the game on TV.

The Saints will look to make home advantage count and build on their last-minute win over Livingston on Wednesday as they attempt to close the gap on Ross County.

United, meanwhile, will be desperate to get back to winning ways to avoid slipping into the bottom six relegation fight.

Saturday’s 3pm kick off will be the third meeting of the sides this season.

The away side has emerged the victor on the two previous occasions, winning by just the one goal.

An early Ali Crawford strike and a heroic performance from Zander Clark ensured the Saints took all three points last time around in October.

Peter Pawlett scored the only goal of the game in Perth in August, but the midfielder was later sent off after two bookings.

Where can I watch St Johnstone v Dundee United on TV for free?

Fans unable to make the game at McDiarmid Park can watch it back in its entirety on Saturday evening.

BBC Alba will rerun the game ‘as live’ from 6pm, with experienced broadcaster Alex O’Henley on commentary.

Coverage will also include post-match reaction as St Johnstone bid to bolster their survival bid and United shoot for top six.

What channel is the game on?

St Johnstone v Dundee United kicks-off at 3.00pm on Saturday February 4.

Viewers can tune into BBC ALBA from 6pm for full match coverage and the channel can be accessed in several ways:

Via BBC iPlayer

Freeview/You View 7 (Scotland only)

Freesat 109 (UK)

Sky 117 (Scotland), Sky 169 (rest of UK)

Sky Glass 121 (Scotland), Sky Glass 172 (Rest of UK)

Virgin Media 120 (Scotland), Virgin Media 161 (rest of UK)