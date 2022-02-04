Here’s how to watch St Johnstone v Dundee United on TV for free this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Here’s how to watch St Johnstone v Dundee United on TV for free this weekend

By Scott Lorimer
February 4 2022, 10.49am
Both sides have recorded 1-0 victories over each other so far this season.
St Johnstone and Dundee United face off this weekend in a crucial Premiership clash for both sides – and fans will be able to watch the game on TV.

The Saints will look to make home advantage count and build on their last-minute win over Livingston on Wednesday as they attempt to close the gap on Ross County.

United, meanwhile, will be desperate to get back to winning ways to avoid slipping into the bottom six relegation fight.

Saturday’s 3pm kick off will be the third meeting of the sides this season.

The away side has emerged the victor on the two previous occasions, winning by just the one goal.

An early Ali Crawford strike and a heroic performance from Zander Clark ensured the Saints took all three points last time around in October.

Peter Pawlett scored the only goal of the game in Perth in August, but the midfielder was later sent off after two bookings.

Where can I watch St Johnstone v Dundee United on TV for free?

Fans unable to make the game at McDiarmid Park can watch it back in its entirety on Saturday evening.

BBC Alba will rerun the game ‘as live’ from 6pm, with experienced broadcaster Alex O’Henley on commentary.

Coverage will also include post-match reaction as St Johnstone bid to bolster their survival bid and United shoot for top six.

What channel is the game on?

St Johnstone v Dundee United kicks-off at 3.00pm on Saturday February 4.

Viewers can tune into BBC ALBA from 6pm for full match coverage and the channel can be accessed in several ways:

  • Via BBC iPlayer
  • Freeview/You View 7 (Scotland only)
  • Freesat 109 (UK)
  • Sky 117 (Scotland), Sky 169 (rest of UK)
  • Sky Glass 121 (Scotland), Sky Glass 172 (Rest of UK)
  • Virgin Media 120 (Scotland), Virgin Media 161 (rest of UK)

