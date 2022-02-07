Dundee United boss Tam Courts is set ‘regular top six’ remit by owner Mark Ogren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts is set ‘regular top six’ remit by owner Mark Ogren

By Eric Nicolson
February 7 2022, 4.00pm
Dundee United boss Tam Courts has been set a top six target.
Mark Ogren has given Tam Courts the “primary objective” of making Dundee United a top six Premiership club – and keeping them there.

Despite the fact United moved up a place after Saturday’s draw with St Johnstone, their run of one win in 11 league matches has seen some fans turn against the Tannadice boss.

Addressing the appointment of Courts in his strategic report of the club’s annual accounts, Ogren described his head coach as the “outstanding candidate” to replace Micky Mellon last summer.

But he also reiterated the main aim he has been set for this season and beyond.

“When the role became available he was the outstanding candidate who was interviewed by the board,” said Ogren.

“Tam’s remit is to continue with the club’s key vision of developing home grown players for the first team as well as cultivating a long-term game model across all teams and age groups within the club, with the primary objective of attaining a regular top six Premiership league position.”

Ogren added: “Due to the principal activity of the company, the revenues of the business are inherently linked to the on-field performance and success of the football team.

“The performance of the team in previous years led to the company making significant financial losses, which have required substantial investment to maintain the company as a going concern.

“The principal risk to the business is therefore the possibility of the team being relegated to the Championship again.

“The owners and board are committed to providing the required funding and infrastructure in the club to maintain it as a competitive team and going concern in the Premiership, and also to provide the platform to enhance the team’s prospects of a top-six finish and qualification for Uefa competitions.”

There are currently only four points between fourth and ninth places in the Premiership, with United sitting sixth.

