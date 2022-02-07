Dundee United boss Tam Courts is set ‘regular top six’ remit by owner Mark Ogren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Ogren has given Tam Courts the “primary objective” of making Dundee United a top six Premiership club – and keeping them there.

Despite the fact United moved up a place after Saturday’s draw with St Johnstone, their run of one win in 11 league matches has seen some fans turn against the Tannadice boss.

Addressing the appointment of Courts in his strategic report of the club’s annual accounts, Ogren described his head coach as the “outstanding candidate” to replace Micky Mellon last summer.

But he also reiterated the main aim he has been set for this season and beyond.

“When the role became available he was the outstanding candidate who was interviewed by the board,” said Ogren.

“Tam’s remit is to continue with the club’s key vision of developing home grown players for the first team as well as cultivating a long-term game model across all teams and age groups within the club, with the primary objective of attaining a regular top six Premiership league position.”

Ogren added: “Due to the principal activity of the company, the revenues of the business are inherently linked to the on-field performance and success of the football team.

“The performance of the team in previous years led to the company making significant financial losses, which have required substantial investment to maintain the company as a going concern.

“The principal risk to the business is therefore the possibility of the team being relegated to the Championship again.

“The owners and board are committed to providing the required funding and infrastructure in the club to maintain it as a competitive team and going concern in the Premiership, and also to provide the platform to enhance the team’s prospects of a top-six finish and qualification for Uefa competitions.”

There are currently only four points between fourth and ninth places in the Premiership, with United sitting sixth.