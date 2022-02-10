4 Dundee United talking points: Kevin McDonald debut, Tony Watt, European dream and teenage record breaker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a night when anything that could go right for Dundee United did.

In the space of 90 minutes, Kevin McDonald ended a 19-month wait to play football after a kidney transplant, Tony Watt got off the mark and United went fourth.

If that wasn’t enough, Rory MacLeod became the youngest ever player to star for United – aged just 16 and six days.

It’s little wonder United boss Tam Courts said he believes in the ‘magic of football’ in his post-match interview.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice for United’s 2-0 win over Motherwell and here are four talking points from the game:

🗣"It's a really tight league so I'm sure there will be some twists and turns but we've got to stay calm and focused but also enjoy tonight" 📺 DUTV subscribers can hear full reactions from the Gaffer and Dylan Levitt following tonight's 2-0 win against Motherwell — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 10, 2022

Brave Kevin McDonald makes Dundee United debut

As debuts go, this was a hugely significant one for Kevin McDonald.

The former Dundee and Scotland star hasn’t played a competitive game for 19 months after a brave recovery from a kidney transplant.

He could be forgiven for feeling a bit emotional when he took the field.

But the United fans gave McDonald a terrific reception and he responded with a classy 73 minute run out.

McDonald can and will get better but he should be immensely proud of his night.

He added composure to the United midfield and is likely to become a big player for the club.

Tony Watt Dundee United goal v Motherwell was ‘written in the stars’

Tony Watt has impressed since arriving on a £100,000 deal from Motherwell in January but has failed to get off the mark in six appearances.

It was, therefore, fitting that he chose to score the clinching second goal against his old club.

The United fans have already taken Watt to their hearts.

His name boomed out across the stands after his goal and as he was substituted.

And by added goals to his hard-working, dynamic attacking play he can make a huge difference to the Tannadice side.

Is the European dream back on?

📈A goal in either half from Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt respectively is enough to push us up to fourth place in the @CinchUK Premiership #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/59VfqiwAqb — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 9, 2022

It seems crazy to suggest Dundee United can shoot for Europe after 90 minutes of football.

But what a huge difference this win has made to the mood in the camp.

From failing to score in three games, United suddenly occupy a European spot and look back to their best.

The league is so tight that defeat and results elsewhere could have sent United into ninth place.

As it was, they won and are right in the mix for top six football and a fight to get into Europe.

Teen sensation Rory MacLeod: The Dundee United record breaker

This is the moment @DUFCAcademy Rory MacLeod became the youngest ever @dundeeunitedfc player. 🎂 Rory is just 16 and six days. 👉 https://t.co/NqrcsvXHf5 pic.twitter.com/JVC4V0Q3Qs — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) February 10, 2022

Take a bow, young Rory MacLeod.

Last Thursday, Rory turned 16. Just six days later, he has become the youngest ever Dundee United player – overtaking Chris Mochrie.

It was a special night for MacLeod and his family and also testament to the United academy.

MacLeod became the 14th United academy graduate to feature in the first team this season.

United are doing so much more than just pay lip-service to their academy. It’s the future of the club.