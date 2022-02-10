4 Dundee United talking points: Kevin McDonald debut, Tony Watt, European dream and teenage record breaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: Kevin McDonald debut, Tony Watt, European dream and teenage record breaker

By Ewan Smith
February 10 2022, 12.00pm
Tony Watt celebrated his first Dundee United goal with a cheeky celebration
Tony Watt celebrated his first Dundee United goal with a cheeky celebration

It was a night when anything that could go right for Dundee United did.

In the space of 90 minutes, Kevin McDonald ended a 19-month wait to play football after a kidney transplant, Tony Watt got off the mark and United went fourth.

If that wasn’t enough, Rory MacLeod became the youngest ever player to star for United – aged just 16 and six days.

It’s little wonder United boss Tam Courts said he believes in the ‘magic of football’ in his post-match interview.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice for United’s 2-0 win over Motherwell and here are four talking points from the game:

Brave Kevin McDonald makes Dundee United debut

As debuts go, this was a hugely significant one for Kevin McDonald.

The former Dundee and Scotland star hasn’t played a competitive game for 19 months after a brave recovery from a kidney transplant.

He could be forgiven for feeling a bit emotional when he took the field.

Kevin McDonald was back playing after 19 months

But the United fans gave McDonald a terrific reception and he responded with a classy 73 minute run out.

McDonald can and will get better but he should be immensely proud of his night.

He added composure to the United midfield and is likely to become a big player for the club.

Tony Watt Dundee United goal v Motherwell was ‘written in the stars’

Watt celebrates his first Dundee United goal

Tony Watt has impressed since arriving on a £100,000 deal from Motherwell in January but has failed to get off the mark in six appearances.

It was, therefore, fitting that he chose to score the clinching second goal against his old club.

The United fans have already taken Watt to their hearts.

His name boomed out across the stands after his goal and as he was substituted.

And by added goals to his hard-working, dynamic attacking play he can make a huge difference to the Tannadice side.

Is the European dream back on?

It seems crazy to suggest Dundee United can shoot for Europe after 90 minutes of football.

But what a huge difference this win has made to the mood in the camp.

From failing to score in three games, United suddenly occupy a European spot and look back to their best.

The league is so tight that defeat and results elsewhere could have sent United into ninth place.

As it was, they won and are right in the mix for top six football and a fight to get into Europe.

Teen sensation Rory MacLeod: The Dundee United record breaker

Take a bow, young Rory MacLeod.

Last Thursday, Rory turned 16. Just six days later, he has become the youngest ever Dundee United player – overtaking Chris Mochrie.

It was a special night for MacLeod and his family and also testament to the United academy.

MacLeod became the 14th United academy graduate to feature in the first team this season.

United are doing so much more than just pay lip-service to their academy. It’s the future of the club.

Rory MacLeod becomes youngest ever Dundee United player as Tam Courts hails goal hero Tony Watt

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]