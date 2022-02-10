Tony Watt on Dundee United’s European dream and bust-up with Motherwell chief Alan Burrows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Watt on Dundee United’s European dream and bust-up with Motherwell chief Alan Burrows

By Ewan Smith
February 10 2022, 10.27pm Updated: February 10 2022, 11.28pm
Tony Watt got his first Dundee United goal against Motherwell
Tony Watt got his first Dundee United goal against Motherwell

Tony Watt has made an excellent start at Dundee United and he capped it off with his first goal for the club  – against ex-employers Motherwell.

Watt netted the clinching second goal in a 2-0 win over Well on Wednesday as United moved into fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.

After 90 magical minutes, United can now start setting their sights on challenging for a European spot.

Watt could also catch the eye of Scotland boss Steve Clarke if he rekindles the scoring touch that saw him top the charts at Well.

Tony Watt helped United claim a win over Motherwell

The stars aligned for Watt and United on a glorious night for the club.

But the former Fir Park striker also had a public pitchside bust-up with Well chief executive Alan Burrows.

Both parties say that incident has since been fully resolved.

It was an action-packed 90 minutes and Watt held court in his post-match interview.

Tony Watt discusses first Dundee United goal and European ambitions

With Watt off the mark and United up to fourth, there was a positive buzz around Tannadice as the fans chanted his name.

“Thank god I got the goal because I was a bit sloppy all over the park,” Watt said.

“I’m paid to score goals but I can bring a lot more.

“It was brilliant to hear the fans sing my name.

“They have really taken to me and I’m glad we were able to repay them with a win.

Tony Watt was delighted with his first Dundee United goal

“We are up to fourth in the table and we need to now kick on.

“Getting into Europe is a wee stretch away just now.

“We really need to put a sustained run together first and it will be a fight with Motherwell, Aberdeen and Hibs and St Mirren.

“It will be a five-way fight for three positions.”

Tony Watt: Too early for Scotland call-up chat

Watt could battle it out with Kevin Nisbet for a Scotland call-up if he turns on the style at United.

But doesn’t yet have his sights set on forcing his way into the squad for the crucial World Cup play-off with Ukraine next month.

“Every time I score a goal I get asked about getting a Scotland call-up,” added Watt. “It’s too early for that.

“Scotland are doing brilliantly.

Tony Watt has praised Scotland striker Che Adams

“Ché Adams is probably one of the best strikers Scotland has had. He put in one of the best attacking performances of my lifetime against Denmark.

“Lyndon Dykes is flying and Kevin Nisbet is a great player.

“I want to play as high as possible but there is no shame in not getting picked.”

Alan Burrows bust-up ‘cleared up’

Tony Watt clashed with Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows at Tannadice

Watt had a touchline fall-out with Well chief Burrows as he was subbed.

The visiting crowd jeered Watt following his £100,000 January switch to United.

And he responded with a ‘fingers to the ear’ goal celebration.

That irked Burrows but Watt insists they’ve made their peace.

“I cleared that up with Alan Burrows straight away,” added Watt.

“It was heated and we were having a little bit of handbags.

“I maybe told him ‘to do one’ and he maybe told me ‘to do one’ we were nearly wrestling.

“But I don’t have any bad feeling towards that guy.

“We came to each other afterwards, had a hug and cleared it up.

“Alan is a fantastic professional and he is Motherwell until he dies.

Tony Watt celebrated his first Dundee United goal with a cheeky celebration

“I was celebrating in front of their fans and he took it as any fan would.

“He took it to heart because of what they have done for me.

“I can’t stress enough what Motherwell have done or what he has personally has done.

“He is the guy who brought me to the club, gave me the trial and pushed to sign me.

“Alan reinvigorated my career.

Smith hopes Tony Watt can replicate the form he enjoyed earlier in the season.
Tony Watt insists he owes Alan Burrows a debt of gratitude for rescuing his career at Motherwell

“I’m not here to tickle his manly parts but I am really happy with what Alan Burrows did for me.

“I wouldn’t have celebrated if I didn’t hear the abuse from the fans. Sometimes you become the villain.

“But this reception from the Dundee United fans made it worthwhile.

“It made me realise why I moved. I had to be selfish. The club got a good fee, Dundee United got a good player and I got a good environment.”

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McDonald labels Dundee United debut ‘one of the best experiences of my life’ as 19-month kidney transplant exile ends

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]