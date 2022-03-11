Dundee United star Peter Pawlett can ‘prolong his career’ with season-ending Achilles operation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts believes Peter Pawlett’s Achilles operation can prolong the Dundee United playmaker’s career.

Pawlett has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after agreeing to undergo surgery to clear up a long-standing injury.

The United ace has spent the last 18 months playing through the pain barrier to avoid an operation.

But after being sidelined since the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone at the start of last month, Pawlett has admitted defeat in his battle against the injury.

Pawlett had scans earlier this week that confirmed the need for surgery.

And he will miss their Scottish Cup clash with Celtic on Monday night and their final eight Scottish Premiership matches.

“This has been a long-standing issue for Peter,” said Courts.

“He’s at an age now where he wants to prolong his career.

“He wants to play pain-free. Sometimes you under-estimate what it’s like for a player to constantly be in pain – whether it be in training or in games.

“Peter is a guy who loves football. He puts his body on the line and he has been brilliant for us this season.

“We have tried our best to manage it for him.

Peter Pawlett has been in ‘constant discomfort’

“We have been checking his workload every week but it’s getting to the stage where the pain is affecting him.

“It’s hard for a player when they are in constant discomfort. It’s difficult to play the way you want to.

“He’ll go for an operation now and hopefully we get a fit and firing Peter Pawlett back for pre-season.”

Meanwhile, United are expected to welcome back Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards and Dylan Levitt to the side that faces Celtic.

But Tony Watt is still a doubt for the quater-final clash against his old side.