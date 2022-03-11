Dundee United star Peter Pawlett can ‘prolong his career’ with season-ending Achilles operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United star Peter Pawlett can ‘prolong his career’ with season-ending Achilles operation

By Ewan Smith
March 11 2022, 10.27pm
Peter Pawlett won't play again until next season
Tam Courts believes Peter Pawlett’s Achilles operation can prolong the Dundee United playmaker’s career.

Pawlett has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after agreeing to undergo surgery to clear up a long-standing injury.

The United ace has spent the last 18 months playing through the pain barrier to avoid an operation.

But after being sidelined since the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone at the start of last month, Pawlett has admitted defeat in his battle against the injury.

Pawlett had scans earlier this week that confirmed the need for surgery.

Tam Courts will be without Peter Pawlett for the rest of the season

And he will miss their Scottish Cup clash with Celtic on Monday night and their final eight Scottish Premiership matches.

“This has been a long-standing issue for Peter,” said Courts.

“He’s at an age now where he wants to prolong his career.

“He wants to play pain-free. Sometimes you under-estimate what it’s like for a player to constantly be in pain – whether it be in training or in games.

“Peter is a guy who loves football. He puts his body on the line and he has been brilliant for us this season.

“We have tried our best to manage it for him.

Peter Pawlett has been in ‘constant discomfort’

Peter Pawlett’s Dundee United season is over

“We have been checking his workload every week but it’s getting to the stage where the pain is affecting him.

“It’s hard for a player when they are in constant discomfort. It’s difficult to play the way you want to.

“He’ll go for an operation now and hopefully we get a fit and firing Peter Pawlett back for pre-season.”

Meanwhile, United are expected to welcome back Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards and Dylan Levitt to the side that faces Celtic.

But Tony Watt is still a doubt for the quater-final clash against his old side.

Tam Courts issues Dundee United rally call to fans as he urges players to take the road to Hampden

 

 

 

