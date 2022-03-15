Siegrist blunder, Shed experiment, youth spark and top six focus: 4 Dundee United talking points as Tannadice side crash out of Scottish Cup to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Siegrist blunder, Shed experiment, youth spark and top six focus: 4 Dundee United talking points as Tannadice side crash out of Scottish Cup to Celtic

By Ewan Smith
March 15 2022, 12.06pm Updated: March 15 2022, 12.41pm
Dundee United lost to Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Dundee United lost to Celtic in the Scottish Cup

Dundee United crashed out of the Scottish Cup after a tame defeat to Celtic on Monday night.

The Tannadice side lost out after a Callum McGregor strike and a Giorgos Giakamoukis double helped the Glasgow side book a semi-final clash with Rangers.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice on Monday to watch events unfold and here are our four talking points:

Benjamin Siegrist WILL bounce back from blunder

Dundee United keeper Bejnamin Siegrist will bounce back from his Celtic mistake

Benjamin Siegrist has been exceptional for United over the last few years.

He has earned United a considerable number of points with his outstanding saves.

That’s why he has credit in the bank to recover from his blunder against Celtic.

Siegrist made a key mistake at a point when United were beginning to feel their way back into the match.

He dropped Daizen Maeda’s cross straight to Giakamoukis who prodded home.

But as a supremely confident character, you’d back Siegrist to bounce back with some crucial saves in the top six run-in.

Did the Shed experiment work?

There were 8,533 fans inside Tannadice on Monday night, which made for quite a few empty seats in the upper tiers of United’s ground.

United chose to house their fans in three stands, including the Shed, ahead of selling more tickets to Celtic.

Dundee United fans created a carnival atmosphere against Celtic
Dundee United fans created a carnival atmosphere against Celtic

It, therefore, seems a bit bizarre to suggest ‘the Shed experiment’ worked.

But in many ways it did.

Put this in context, this was a Monday night fixture on live TV with ticket costs that had to be set high due to Celtic’s refusal to lower the pricing structure.

United wanted to create a carnival atmosphere and, with strong backing from supporters’ clubs such as the Dundee United Supporters Foundation, they did that.

There were impressive displays at both ends and a vocal United support.

If United can start to get results to push for Europe then their fans WILL back them.

Miller Thomson makes debut for Dundee United against Celtic

As the lights went out on United’s Scottish Cup dream, there was one bright spark from the night.

Miller Thomson, at 17, became the 15th academy graduate to star for Dundee United’s first team this year.

Miller Thomson made his Dundee United debut against Celtic

Their verbal commitment to producing homegrown talent has been backed up in practice.

Miller can be proud of his 19 minutes on the pitch.

He looked lively and determined to get on the ball and United could use his spark in the coming weeks.

What next for Dundee United?

United’s stated ambition this year has always been to get into the top six.

They are still in the mix for that but face three pivotal games away to St Mirren, Hibernian and a home Dundee derby.

Win those and the race for Europe is ON.

United need to focus and rediscover their creative spark, starting on Saturday in Paisley, to get it done.

