LEE WILKIE: The break will have been good for Dundee United – they now need to make the most of it

By Lee Wilkie
March 29 2022, 12.00pm
Columnist Lee Wilkie says Dundee United are in a good place and the opportunity is there to make things even better.
If Dundee United win on Saturday at Hibs, they have sealed a top-six finish in the Premiership.

It’s been a long time since anyone has written that.

It’s been a while since any United team has had that sort of opportunity.

And it is the chance to put the club in a really good place.

Sometimes an international break comes at the wrong time if you’ve been winning.

Dundee United players and fans celebrate Marc McNulty’s winner at St Mirren.

But I don’t think it’ll have been a problem for Tam Courts and his side.

Because it’s not like they’d built up momentum and it had been stalled by the enforced break.

Instead, they’ll have had a couple of weeks of feeling really good about themselves.

I can imagine the intensity in training will have been really good, a step up from before.

That’s exactly what you want ahead of a couple of really big games.

Season over if they slip

If United win and book their place in the top six, they’ll be flying into that derby.

It’s been an incredible change of pace, to be honest.

The nature of the league table and how close it is made it possible, I guess.

Because United are only four points ahead of Aberdeen in 10th – that’s the margins we’re talking about.

And if they let this position slip, the sad news is that’s pretty much the season over.

They won’t be in danger of relegation and can’t get above six.

That’ll be a sad way to end the campaign.

