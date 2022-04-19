LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can’t rely on any cup final distractions in key Hearts clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A lot of the focus this weekend might be on the bottom end of the table.

But it’s a big, big game for Dundee United as well.

They are just five games away from a fourth-place finish and a guaranteed spot in Europe.

I think any notion that Hearts will be distracted by their upcoming cup final should be dispelled.

The Jambos have already wrapped up third place and are preparing for a Scottish Cup Final next month.

However, I’ve no doubt Robbie Neilson will be drumming into his players to keep the ball rolling, keep their momentum up.

They have just come off the back of two big derby wins over the fiercest rivals and booked a place at Hampden remember.

The players will be absolutely flying and desperate to impress between now and the end of the season.

Missing men?

In United’s favour might be the injuries the Jambos sustained over the weekend, especially to centre-back Craig Halkett.

Hearts, though, have such a strong squad that I don’t think they’ll be affected too much by players missing.

They are the third-best side in the country so the Tangerines will have their work cut out to get a result.

But United are in a decent place right now and a good crowd at Tannadice will spur them on.

With their rivals facing the Old Firm, it would be a timely victory if they manage it.