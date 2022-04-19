LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can’t rely on any cup final distractions in key Hearts clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can’t rely on any cup final distractions in key Hearts clash

By Lee Wilkie
April 19 2022, 8.30am
Dundee United host Hearts this weekend.
Dundee United host Hearts this weekend.

A lot of the focus this weekend might be on the bottom end of the table.

But it’s a big, big game for Dundee United as well.

They are just five games away from a fourth-place finish and a guaranteed spot in Europe.

I think any notion that Hearts will be distracted by their upcoming cup final should be dispelled.

The Jambos have already wrapped up third place and are preparing for a Scottish Cup Final next month.

Former United boss Robbie Neilson will return to Tannadice this weekend.

However, I’ve no doubt Robbie Neilson will be drumming into his players to keep the ball rolling, keep their momentum up.

They have just come off the back of two big derby wins over the fiercest rivals and booked a place at Hampden remember.

The players will be absolutely flying and desperate to impress between now and the end of the season.

Missing men?

In United’s favour might be the injuries the Jambos sustained over the weekend, especially to centre-back Craig Halkett.

Hearts, though, have such a strong squad that I don’t think they’ll be affected too much by players missing.

They are the third-best side in the country so the Tangerines will have their work cut out to get a result.

But United are in a decent place right now and a good crowd at Tannadice will spur them on.

With their rivals facing the Old Firm, it would be a timely victory if they manage it.

How do Dundee United compare with Motherwell and Ross County ahead of three-way European shootout?

