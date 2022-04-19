LEE WILKIE: Dundee don’t buy into ‘Tayside derby’ but St Johnstone game is as serious as it gets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This weekend is probably the biggest meeting of Dundee and St Johnstone ever at Dens Park.

The ramifications of defeat for either side are absolutely massive.

I can’t think of a bigger clash between the sides, in this city anyway.

The derby is between Dundee and United.

St Johnstone may think there is some kind of Tayside derby but the two clubs here don’t really take that seriously.

The Dark Blues will, though, be taking Saints very seriously this weekend.

Because if they don’t get victory, they’ll be left with an almost impossible task to save their Premiership status.

Pressure, pressure, pressure

We’ve been saying for the past few weeks ahead of each game that it is ‘must-win’, draws are no use but we really are at the stage where absolutely nothing but victory will be good enough.

If they can grab a win, it will put so much pressure onto St Johnstone for the final few games.

And that could be crucial.

Dundee have been playing pretty well, which has eased things a little.

But they really need to start winning games now, not just playing well and drawing.

If they go into this clash with the same attitude and intensity as they did for the derby at Tannadice then I fancy them.

They have players in their ranks that bleed dark blue like Cammy Kerr and Charlie Adam – those two have been leading by example lately.

Dundee need that sort of attitude.

St Johnstone mindset?

It is different for Saints, mind you.

They go into this game knowing they need to keep the Dark Blues at bay, rather than going all-out for victory.

If they can get themselves a draw then it leaves such a difficult job for Dundee to claw back the five-point gap with four to go.

They’ll be focusing on defence, not giving much away.

Callum Davidson will know all about Dundee – they leak cheap goals and have done all season.

So St Johnstone will be aiming to keep things tight with the knowledge they will get a chance at the other end.

Mark McGhee

Mark McGhee’s side have a balance to strike – make sure the pressure is on their visitors but without doing anything daft and leaving themselves open at the back.

There is a risk in a big, big game like this of a manager over-thinking things, changing tactic or over-complicating things for players.

The best thing they can do for their players is to keep things simple.

McGhee will know that more than most, he’s been in similar situations before.

I’m interested to read about his decision to stick with goalkeeper Ian Lawlor. I thought he had a decision to make but I’m pleased he’s been strong and stuck with his man.

That leaves it up to Lawlor to back up that decision and make sure his derby mistake doesn’t happen again.

That goes for all the players this weekend – the slightest error could be so costly.