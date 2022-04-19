LEE WILKIE: Dundee don’t buy into ‘Tayside derby’ but St Johnstone game is as serious as it gets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee don’t buy into ‘Tayside derby’ but St Johnstone game is as serious as it gets

By Lee Wilkie
April 19 2022, 8.30am
The St Johnstone v Dundee game was no thriller.
Dundee v St Johnstone this weekend is the biggest match of the season for both clubs.

This weekend is probably the biggest meeting of Dundee and St Johnstone ever at Dens Park.

The ramifications of defeat for either side are absolutely massive.

I can’t think of a bigger clash between the sides, in this city anyway.

The derby is between Dundee and United.

St Johnstone may think there is some kind of Tayside derby but the two clubs here don’t really take that seriously.

The Dark Blues will, though, be taking Saints very seriously this weekend.

Because if they don’t get victory, they’ll be left with an almost impossible task to save their Premiership status.

Dundee players celebrate after Charlie Adam levelled the scores against Dundee United

Pressure, pressure, pressure

We’ve been saying for the past few weeks ahead of each game that it is ‘must-win’, draws are no use but we really are at the stage where absolutely nothing but victory will be good enough.

If they can grab a win, it will put so much pressure onto St Johnstone for the final few games.

And that could be crucial.

Dundee have been playing pretty well, which has eased things a little.

Dundee's Cammy Kerr battles with St Mirren's Alex Gogic
Cammy Kerr has impressed of late.

But they really need to start winning games now, not just playing well and drawing.

If they go into this clash with the same attitude and intensity as they did for the derby at Tannadice then I fancy them.

They have players in their ranks that bleed dark blue like Cammy Kerr and Charlie Adam – those two have been leading by example lately.

Dundee need that sort of attitude.

St Johnstone mindset?

It is different for Saints, mind you.

They go into this game knowing they need to keep the Dark Blues at bay, rather than going all-out for victory.

If they can get themselves a draw then it leaves such a difficult job for Dundee to claw back the five-point gap with four to go.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

They’ll be focusing on defence, not giving much away.

Callum Davidson will know all about Dundee – they leak cheap goals and have done all season.

So St Johnstone will be aiming to keep things tight with the knowledge they will get a chance at the other end.

Mark McGhee

Mark McGhee’s side have a balance to strike – make sure the pressure is on their visitors but without doing anything daft and leaving themselves open at the back.

There is a risk in a big, big game like this of a manager over-thinking things, changing tactic or over-complicating things for players.

The best thing they can do for their players is to keep things simple.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee at Tannadice.

McGhee will know that more than most, he’s been in similar situations before.

I’m interested to read about his decision to stick with goalkeeper Ian Lawlor. I thought he had a decision to make but I’m pleased he’s been strong and stuck with his man.

That leaves it up to Lawlor to back up that decision and make sure his derby mistake doesn’t happen again.

That goes for all the players this weekend – the slightest error could be so costly.

Dundee need a post-split bonanza – what do history books tell us about Dark Blues in final five games?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]