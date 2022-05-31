Dundee United pass HUGE season ticket milestone as fans reward club for Euro return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have smashed through the 5,000 season ticket mark.

Tangerines fans have moved quickly to secure their seats for the coming campaign after watching their side seal a fourth place finish in the Premiership – their highest since 2014.

United will enter the Europa Conference League in the third qualifying round.

🕊 The Early Bird period for season ticket purchases continues until this Saturday The 5️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ mark has already been surpassed by our incredible fanbase, don't miss out on your chance to join the Tangerine Army for our 2022/23 journey! 👇 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 31, 2022

And supporters have rewarded the club’s efforts in the campaign just ended with a bumper season ticket uptake.

With four days still to run on the club’s discounted, early bird sales period, more than 5,000 fans have snapped up their briefs for next season.

Home European ties are not included as part of the season ticket package.

However, buyers WILL be given priority access to book their seats for Conference League clashes at Tannadice.

Season tickets remain on sale at early bird prices online and in the club shop.