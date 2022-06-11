Former Dundee United and Dundee star Paul Dixon teams up with Tannadice favourite for new campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally expects new signing Paul Dixon to make a “big impression” on his youthful Blue Toon side.

The former Dundee and Dundee United man has been snapped up by the League One outfit after he left Falkirk at the end of last season.

Thirty-five-year-old Dixon played 25 times for the Bairns last term as they finished just two points and one place ahead of McInally’s men.

The former Scotland man played over 100 times for Dundee after coming through the ranks at Dens Park before crossing the street and signing for United.

Over two spells, Dixon made 223 appearances for the Tangerines with two-and-a-half seasons at Huddersfield sandwiched between.

And Blue Toon manager McInally is keen to utilise the knowhow Dixon has picked up across his 17-year career.

Experience

McInally, who also played for both United and Dundee, said: “We are a wee bit short of experience last season and the departures since then have lessened our experience further so I am delighted to get Paul in.

“Having seen him play last season close up I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do for Peterhead, both in terms of his own game and bringing some of our young players on during games.

“He is a fit lad and can make a big impression for us in the new season.”

League One promises to be a cut-throat division in 2022/23 with Dunfermline and Queen of the South both dropping down from the Championship.

And coming up from League Two are ambitious sides in Kelty Hearts and Edinburgh City.