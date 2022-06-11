Former Dundee United and Dundee star Paul Dixon teams up with Tannadice favourite for new campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Dundee United and Dundee star Paul Dixon teams up with Tannadice favourite for new campaign

By George Cran
June 11 2022, 11.58am
Former Dundee United defender Paul Dixon.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally expects new signing Paul Dixon to make a “big impression” on his youthful Blue Toon side.

The former Dundee and Dundee United man has been snapped up by the League One outfit after he left Falkirk at the end of last season.

Thirty-five-year-old Dixon played 25 times for the Bairns last term as they finished just two points and one place ahead of McInally’s men.

The former Scotland man played over 100 times for Dundee after coming through the ranks at Dens Park before crossing the street and signing for United.

Dixon in training at Falkirk.

Over two spells, Dixon made 223 appearances for the Tangerines with two-and-a-half seasons at Huddersfield sandwiched between.

And Blue Toon manager McInally is keen to utilise the knowhow Dixon has picked up across his 17-year career.

Experience

McInally, who also played for both United and Dundee, said: “We are a wee bit short of experience last season and the departures since then have lessened our experience further so I am delighted to get Paul in.

“Having seen him play last season close up I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do for Peterhead, both in terms of his own game and bringing some of our young players on during games.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

“He is a fit lad and can make a big impression for us in the new season.”

League One promises to be a cut-throat division in 2022/23 with Dunfermline and Queen of the South both dropping down from the Championship.

And coming up from League Two are ambitious sides in Kelty Hearts and Edinburgh City.

More from The Courier

