Mark Birighitti opens up on Dundee United transfer as Australia keeper ‘chases dream’

By Alan Temple
July 19 2022, 8.42am Updated: July 19 2022, 8.52am
Mark Birighitti
Birighitti in action for Central Coast Mariners.

Mark Birighitti has said an emotional farewell to Central Coast Mariners ahead of his imminent switch to Dundee United.

But the Australia international is adamant a move to United was too good to turn down.

The respective clubs have struck a six-figure fee for the 31-year-old, with Birighitti agreeing terms with the Tangerines.

And the Mariners have officially announced Birighitti’s departure, complete with a heartfelt address from the big stopper.

Courier Sport understands that the transfer will not be formally completed until Birighitti undergoes a medical in Scotland and fulfils some other minor technicalities.

As such, it is likely to be signed off later this week.

He was en route to the U.K. from Australia on Tuesday morning to ‘chase his dream’ at Tannadice.

“This opportunity is too good for me to pass up, both for my career and for my wife to be closer to her family in the UK,” Birighitti told the Mariners’ official club website.

“The club tried everything to convince me to stay and Monty [Nick Montgomery, manager] and Serg [Sergio Raimundo, assistant manager] couldn’t have done any more for me personally or for my family.

“At the end of the day, I have insisted the club accept this deal, to let me chase my dreams and do the best thing for my family.

“I’d like to thank the club and the fans for everything as they have been nothing short of amazing.”

He added: “If I end up back in Australia at any point, I won’t play for any other A-League club, this is my home, but at this time, I need to take this opportunity and see where it takes me.”

Glove rivals

Birighitti has won A-League goalkeeper of the year for the past two seasons and enjoyed stints with the likes of Newcastle Jets, Swansea and NAC Breda.

He will succeed Benji Siegrist between the sticks, competing with Carljohan Eriksson for the gloves at United.

Birighitti will be United’s fourth summer signing after Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher and Craig Sibbald.

Who is Mark Birighitti? The Dundee United target from Down Under who Jason Cummings calls ‘amazing’

