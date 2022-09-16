Postponed Dundee United and Dundee fixtures rearranged for October

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United and Dundee’s fixture rearrangements for their respective Premiership and Championship clashes have been confirmed.

Both were due to play last weekend before the entire football calendar was postponed following the death of Her Majesty, the Queen.

United were due to host Hibs at Tannadice last Saturday while The Dark Blues were set for a televised match with Cove Rangers on the Friday evening.

The SPFL have now confirmed that the games will now take place in October.

The Terrors, likely to be under new management come the rearranged game, will host Lee Johnston’s side on Tuesday October 11.

Gary Bowyer’s side will travel up the A90 to face the Premiership new boys the week prior on Tuesday October 4.

Despite the initial date planned for live BBC Scotland coverage, the rearranged fixture won’t be shown on TV.

Elsewhere in Courier Country and in League One, Montrose will now host Airdrie on October 4, Kelty welcome Queen of the South on October 11 and Dunfermline will travel to Clyde on Tuesday October 18.

All of the games will kick off at 7.45pm.