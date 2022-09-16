Raith Rovers new boy Connor McBride on his preferred position and the type of player he is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers new boy Connor McBride on his preferred position and the type of player he is

By Craig Cairns
September 16 2022, 4.30pm
Connor McBride made his debut from the bench versus Inverness. Photograph: Tony Fimister.
Connor McBride made his debut from the bench versus Inverness. Photograph: Tony Fimister.

Recent Raith Rovers signing Connor McBride, like many others, is happy to play wherever.

Weeks before he signed manager Ian Murray said he was looking to add more forward options, mentioning an out-an-out winger among them.

That was followed by the departure of Dario Zanatta and the arrival of McBride.

The 21-year-old signed after being released by Blackburn Rovers, where he starred for their under-23s.

🎯 A special moment for Connor McBride! 💪

🎯 A special moment for Connor McBride! 💪#Rovers 🔵⚪️

Posted by Blackburn Rovers on Thursday, 29 July 2021

He tells Courier Sport that his favoured role is “off the left” rather than your typical chalk-on-the-boots winger – he also likes to play in behind the striker.

Direct player who looks to score goals

“I  found my best position with Blackburn was always off the left because I was coming into to pockets, I was getting goals arriving at the back post,” says McBride.

“I don’t where I play really, but I prefer off the left.”

As for the type of player he is, he adds: “I’m a direct player, I like to get on the ball, go forward and try and create chances and score goals.

“Also, like every player, you need to be a hard-working team player as well.”

McBride was given a less-than-ideal start to his time at Stark’s Park, thrown in for his debut as a first-half substitute just the day after signing.

He would have liked to have got on the ball more that day to show what he can do but after a good week of training – and likely to shake off a knock – he is ready to go versus league leaders Ayr United on Saturday.

Mutual feelings

His manager Ian Murray explains that the conversations during McBride’s three-week spell training with the club suggested both parties would benefit.

“He very good at linking play, he’s not a lone striker as such – he likes to come in from the wide areas and link up with a striker or strikers,” adds the Rovers boss.

“He explained that to us and we explained where we see him fitting in.

“We don’t want to play one up, but there are going to be times we do that.

“It was just a good fit and the criteria was really good in terms of age, hunger, financials and opportunity, so we thought why not.

“Sometimes you’ve got to take a chance on these guys and his attitude when he came in was absolutely exemplary.”

