Raith Rovers new boy Connor McBride on his preferred position and the type of player he is

Recent Raith Rovers signing Connor McBride, like many others, is happy to play wherever.

Weeks before he signed manager Ian Murray said he was looking to add more forward options, mentioning an out-an-out winger among them.

That was followed by the departure of Dario Zanatta and the arrival of McBride.

The 21-year-old signed after being released by Blackburn Rovers, where he starred for their under-23s.

He tells Courier Sport that his favoured role is “off the left” rather than your typical chalk-on-the-boots winger – he also likes to play in behind the striker.

Direct player who looks to score goals

“I found my best position with Blackburn was always off the left because I was coming into to pockets, I was getting goals arriving at the back post,” says McBride.

“I don’t where I play really, but I prefer off the left.”

As for the type of player he is, he adds: “I’m a direct player, I like to get on the ball, go forward and try and create chances and score goals.

“Also, like every player, you need to be a hard-working team player as well.”

McBride was given a less-than-ideal start to his time at Stark’s Park, thrown in for his debut as a first-half substitute just the day after signing.

We are delighted to welcome 21-year-old Connor McBride to Raith Rovers on a season-long deal‼️@connormcbride0 joins our attacking forces and is hoping to make an instant impact 💥 More info here⤵️https://t.co/op4AnKnzxf#ImARover pic.twitter.com/4mVx3rMKpD — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) September 2, 2022

He would have liked to have got on the ball more that day to show what he can do but after a good week of training – and likely to shake off a knock – he is ready to go versus league leaders Ayr United on Saturday.

Mutual feelings

His manager Ian Murray explains that the conversations during McBride’s three-week spell training with the club suggested both parties would benefit.

“He very good at linking play, he’s not a lone striker as such – he likes to come in from the wide areas and link up with a striker or strikers,” adds the Rovers boss.

“He explained that to us and we explained where we see him fitting in.

“We don’t want to play one up, but there are going to be times we do that.

“It was just a good fit and the criteria was really good in terms of age, hunger, financials and opportunity, so we thought why not.

“Sometimes you’ve got to take a chance on these guys and his attitude when he came in was absolutely exemplary.”