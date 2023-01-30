4 Dundee United talking points: The striking Tannadice priority as deadline day looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: The striking Tannadice priority as deadline day looms

By Alan Temple
January 30 2023, 10.00am
Steven Fletcher could soon be United's only senior striking option. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher could soon be United's only senior striking option. Image: SNS

Dundee United could have no complaints as they slipped to 2-0 defeat against Celtic on Sunday.

Second-half strikes from Jota and Aaron Mooy secured a richly-merited triumph for the visitors.

Only wastefulness from those in Hoops, allied with the performance of Mark Birighitti between the sticks for United, kept the score down.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the talking points.

Dundee United need a striker

It appears increasingly likely that Tony Watt will depart the club, with Belgian side KV Oostende understood to be his most likely destination.

It is unfathomable that United do not add a striker to their ranks if he goes.

Against Celtic, the Tangerines’ only out-and-out attacker among the substitutes was 16-year-old Rory MacLeod, who is yet to score a senior goal.

Even with Watt unavailable, Ugandan forward Sadat Anaku, also yet to open his account, didn’t make the bench.

Should Watt leave, Fletcher will be United’s only striker to have ever scored a senior goal in Scotland. Image: SNS

Steven Fletcher is a superb No.9 — but is also 35 years of age. He needs back-up. And Fox needs another experienced, proven attacking proposition sitting behind him when United are chasing a game.

The Terrors have decent depth. Ross Graham, Charlie Mulgrew, Ian Harkes, Arnaud Djoum and Peter Pawlett were among the subs on Sunday; established top-flight performers.

However, the lack of goals on that bench was notable.

Can they remedy that by midnight on Tuesday?

Mark Birighitti criticism should be tempered

Such is the life of a goalkeeper, Birighitti will find himself under the microscope following Celtic’s pivotal opener at Tannadice.

The Australia international completely lost the flight of Aaron Mooy’s hopeful, looping delivery, allowing Jota to nod the ball home at the far post.

It evidently wasn’t great goalkeeping.

However, Birighitti does not have a monopoly on culpability.

Scott McMann should not have allowed Mooy to get his cross away with such relative ease. The ex-Brighton ace is a super footballer — but he is not a tricky winger. Once he was pinned in a wide area, he should have been shackled.

Similarly, Kieran Freeman allows Jota to ghost away from him too easily.

There is plenty of blame to go around and to simply point the finger at the goalkeeper is lazy and reductive — especially as he had a good game. His excellent saves to thwart Kyogo and Jota in the first period were the only reason United were still in the contest.

One error does nothing the halt a very heartening 2023 for the ex-Central Coast Mariners No.1.

No VARce at Tannadice

VAR was designed to take the heat off referees and ensure officials come to the right decision.

Instead, whistlers are being scrutinised as much as ever; perhaps more.

And no-one seems sure what the “right decision” is half the time.

Handball, in particular, is a Kafkaesque nightmare. The rules are ambiguous; the implementation is inconsistent and slapdash; nobody in a position of power is addressing it.

However, in the interests of balance, one should also point out when the system works exactly as it should.

Celtic put the game to bed through Mooy’s penalty kick. That was awarded after a handball by Kieran Freeman and, although on-field referee Don Robertson missed it, VAR Euan Anderson did not.

The right decision was made.

The same can be said for Celtic’s first-half spot-kick being cancelled after VAR showed that Birighitti — with his eyes on the ball throughout — had successfully punched clear from danger. Although his momentum carried him into Kyogo, the initial penalty award was harsh.

Don Robertson changes his mind regarding Celtic’s first-half “penalty”. Image: SNS

As such, it was annulled.

No doubt the next controversy is just around the corner but, on Sunday, VAR made a measurable difference, for the right reasons.

Twenty isn’t plenty

Games against Celtic won’t define United’s survival bid.

Matches against Kilmarnock will.

Wednesday’s trip to Rugby Park is a blockbuster in the relegation battle, with FOUR teams now locked on 20 points at the foot of the Premiership.

And it was be a tough test.

Killie have only lost three of 11 league games at home this term, picking up 18 points. By contrast, they have lost 10 and drawn two of 12 matches on the road — including a 4-0 defeat at Tannadice.

They are a very different proposition on their own plastic patch.

And although “must win” feels premature, it is most certainly in “must not lose” territory for Fox’s men, particularly with Hearts away looming large at the weekend.

