4 Dundee United talking points: The striking Tannadice priority as deadline day looms

Dundee United could have no complaints as they slipped to 2-0 defeat against Celtic on Sunday.

Second-half strikes from Jota and Aaron Mooy secured a richly-merited triumph for the visitors.

Only wastefulness from those in Hoops, allied with the performance of Mark Birighitti between the sticks for United, kept the score down.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the talking points.

Dundee United need a striker

It appears increasingly likely that Tony Watt will depart the club, with Belgian side KV Oostende understood to be his most likely destination.

It is unfathomable that United do not add a striker to their ranks if he goes.

Against Celtic, the Tangerines’ only out-and-out attacker among the substitutes was 16-year-old Rory MacLeod, who is yet to score a senior goal.

Even with Watt unavailable, Ugandan forward Sadat Anaku, also yet to open his account, didn’t make the bench.

Steven Fletcher is a superb No.9 — but is also 35 years of age. He needs back-up. And Fox needs another experienced, proven attacking proposition sitting behind him when United are chasing a game.

The Terrors have decent depth. Ross Graham, Charlie Mulgrew, Ian Harkes, Arnaud Djoum and Peter Pawlett were among the subs on Sunday; established top-flight performers.

However, the lack of goals on that bench was notable.

Can they remedy that by midnight on Tuesday?

Mark Birighitti criticism should be tempered

Such is the life of a goalkeeper, Birighitti will find himself under the microscope following Celtic’s pivotal opener at Tannadice.

The Australia international completely lost the flight of Aaron Mooy’s hopeful, looping delivery, allowing Jota to nod the ball home at the far post.

It evidently wasn’t great goalkeeping.

However, Birighitti does not have a monopoly on culpability.

Celtic finally have the breakthrough! 💥 pic.twitter.com/pjD2VAFs5u — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 29, 2023

Scott McMann should not have allowed Mooy to get his cross away with such relative ease. The ex-Brighton ace is a super footballer — but he is not a tricky winger. Once he was pinned in a wide area, he should have been shackled.

Similarly, Kieran Freeman allows Jota to ghost away from him too easily.

There is plenty of blame to go around and to simply point the finger at the goalkeeper is lazy and reductive — especially as he had a good game. His excellent saves to thwart Kyogo and Jota in the first period were the only reason United were still in the contest.

One error does nothing the halt a very heartening 2023 for the ex-Central Coast Mariners No.1.

No VARce at Tannadice

VAR was designed to take the heat off referees and ensure officials come to the right decision.

Instead, whistlers are being scrutinised as much as ever; perhaps more.

And no-one seems sure what the “right decision” is half the time.

Handball, in particular, is a Kafkaesque nightmare. The rules are ambiguous; the implementation is inconsistent and slapdash; nobody in a position of power is addressing it.

However, in the interests of balance, one should also point out when the system works exactly as it should.

Celtic put the game to bed through Mooy’s penalty kick. That was awarded after a handball by Kieran Freeman and, although on-field referee Don Robertson missed it, VAR Euan Anderson did not.

The right decision was made.

The same can be said for Celtic’s first-half spot-kick being cancelled after VAR showed that Birighitti — with his eyes on the ball throughout — had successfully punched clear from danger. Although his momentum carried him into Kyogo, the initial penalty award was harsh.

As such, it was annulled.

No doubt the next controversy is just around the corner but, on Sunday, VAR made a measurable difference, for the right reasons.

Twenty isn’t plenty

Games against Celtic won’t define United’s survival bid.

Matches against Kilmarnock will.

Wednesday’s trip to Rugby Park is a blockbuster in the relegation battle, with FOUR teams now locked on 20 points at the foot of the Premiership.

And it was be a tough test.

Killie have only lost three of 11 league games at home this term, picking up 18 points. By contrast, they have lost 10 and drawn two of 12 matches on the road — including a 4-0 defeat at Tannadice.

They are a very different proposition on their own plastic patch.

And although “must win” feels premature, it is most certainly in “must not lose” territory for Fox’s men, particularly with Hearts away looming large at the weekend.