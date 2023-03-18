Jamie McGrath hoping for dream St Patrick’s weekend sporting double – starting with Dundee United triumph over St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie McGrath hoping for dream St Patrick’s weekend sporting double – starting with Dundee United triumph over St Mirren

By Neil Robertson
March 18 2023, 7.00am
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Jamie McGrath hopes a dream double comes true and he can have a St Patrick’s weekend to savour.

The Irish international is desperate to help Dundee United secure a vital three points in their Premiership survival battle against St Mirren at Tannadice this afternoon, with his parents coming over for the crunch clash.

McGrath then hopes to have more to celebrate as he catches up with what’s happening at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin with the Ireland rugby team attempting to complete a Six Nations Grand Slam by beating England.

The 26-year-old said: “I am not a big rugby man but the Irish boys are flying at the moment. It is unreal.

“I watched last week’s game against Scotland and of course I will be tuning in again.

McGrath in action in Malta.
Dundee United’s Jamie McGrath in action for Ireland in Malta. Image: Shutterstock

“The way they are playing at the minute, I don’t think anyone can stop them – they are a joy to watch.

“It would also be great if we could get a win against St Mirren.

“It is St Patrick’s weekend as well and my mum and dad are coming over for the game.

“Hopefully I can get the three points for them.”

McGrath already has something to celebrate after receiving another call-up to the Ireland squad on Thursday for a friendly with Latvia followed by a mouth-watering Euro 24 qualifier against France.

The on-loan Wigan midfielder added: “It is a proud moment for me and my family.

“There are two games against Latvia and France so I am really looking forward to that but first and foremost it is St Mirren on Saturday.

“Hopefully I can go into the Ireland camp in good spirits.”

Jamie McGrath reckons his Dundee United team-mates know exactly what new boss Jim Goodwin expects from them. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin took over as United boss at the start of this month and has overseen a defeat to Aberdeen followed by a draw at Livingston last Wednesday.

McGrath, who knows the manager well from their time together at St Mirren, believes the United players now realise what he wants from them and they can deliver a much-needed win at home today.

McGrath added: “We have had a lot of meetings and he has had a bit more time with us as well.

We now understand exactly what is expected.

“We have had some very tough days training and hopefully that holds us in good stead going into the last stages of the season.

“We have had some big wins at Tannadice and we will be looking to do the same on Saturday.

Dundee United duo Jim Goodwin and Jamie McGrath know each other well from their St Mirren days. Image: SNS

“Looking back to our last home game against Aberdeen, we didn’t get the result we wanted but we had a good performance that night.

“The gaffer made us aware that if we can put those elements into this Saturday, we have a good chance of winning the game.”

While United are firmly focused on survival, St Mirren’s sights are set on a top six finish and McGrath knows the Buddies will provide a stern test for the Tangerines.

McGrath admitted: “They have had a brilliant season.

“They are very well organised and know how to get results.

“We are looking at how we can get the better of them on Saturday but we know it is not going to be easy.

“Their workrate is phenomenal and fair play to them but hopefully we can get the three points.”

