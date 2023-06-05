LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need backing to get out of the Championship again

It’s been a tough week for all at Dundee United, coming to terms with a future outside Scottish football’s top flight.

It’s good, though, to hear owner Mark Ogren make positive noises.

Obviously the club will take a financial hit dropping out of the Premiership.

But, if you want to bounce straight back up, it’s going to need more investment.

We saw the last time the club were relegated to the Championship how difficult it was to get out again – it took major investment from Ogren to do so.

Now, I’m not expecting those sorts of levels again.

There has to be a sense of realism.

Difficult

But the league will be strong next season – Partick Thistle were a whisker away from promotion this season, Queen’s Park will spend, Raith Rovers are making moves, Dunfermline are a big club coming up.

It’s going to be difficult.

To be stronger than all those sides it will cost United, there’s no getting away from it.

You also need to be signing players capable of playing in the Premiership in the following season.

It’s a tough balancing act and Jim Goodwin will have his work cut out rebuilding a squad that just didn’t work last season.

I’m expecting big changes.

It’s a good sign, though, that Ogren doesn’t appear to be shrinking away from the challenge.