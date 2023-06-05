Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need backing to get out of the Championship again

Life won't be easy in the second tier writes the former Tannadice defender

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

It’s been a tough week for all at Dundee United, coming to terms with a future outside Scottish football’s top flight.

It’s good, though, to hear owner Mark Ogren make positive noises.

Obviously the club will take a financial hit dropping out of the Premiership.

But, if you want to bounce straight back up, it’s going to need more investment.

We saw the last time the club were relegated to the Championship how difficult it was to get out again – it took major investment from Ogren to do so.

Dundee United took three years to get out of the Championship last time. Image: SNS.
Now, I’m not expecting those sorts of levels again.

There has to be a sense of realism.

Difficult

But the league will be strong next season – Partick Thistle were a whisker away from promotion this season, Queen’s Park will spend, Raith Rovers are making moves, Dunfermline are a big club coming up.

It’s going to be difficult.

To be stronger than all those sides it will cost United, there’s no getting away from it.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin has a big rebuilding job ahead at Dundee United. Image: SNS

You also need to be signing players capable of playing in the Premiership in the following season.

It’s a tough balancing act and Jim Goodwin will have his work cut out rebuilding a squad that just didn’t work last season.

I’m expecting big changes.

It’s a good sign, though, that Ogren doesn’t appear to be shrinking away from the challenge.

