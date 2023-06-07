Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Former Dundee United coach links up with Karim Benzema following Frenchman’s £258 MILLION Saudi deal

Cathro has enjoyed success in Jeddah alongside Nuno Espirito Santo

By Alan Temple
Benzema, left, and Ian Cathro. Images: Shutterstock
Benzema, left, and Ian Cathro. Images: Shutterstock

Former Dundee United youth coach Ian Cathro will work with reigning Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema next season following the French superstar’s switch to Saudi Arabia.

Benzema was officially unveiled by Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad on Tuesday evening after quitting Real Madrid in favour of a move to the Middle-East.

He has penned a two-year contract with the option of a third, with reports suggesting he will bank £86 million per season; a total haul of potentially £258 million.

Benzema will also link up Cathro in Jeddah.

A fresh-faced Cathro during his Dundee United days. Image: SNS

The ex-Hearts manager is currently first-team coach under the regime of Nuno Espirito Santo — and to great success, with Al-Ittihad beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr to the title last term.

Dundee-born Cathro was a coach at United before linking up with Nuno Espirito Santo, becoming his assistant with Rio Ave in 2012. The pair would go on to work together at Valencia, Wolves and Tottenham.

Cathro also had a spell at Newcastle United with Rafa Benitez.

Al-Ittihad have been linked with a move for Benzema’s compatriot and fellow World Cup winner, N’Golo Kante.

Saudi swoops

Benzema was quoted: “It’s a good league and there are many good players.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is already there, a friend which shows Saudi Arabia is starting to further progress its level. I am here to win, like I did in Europe.

Benzema dominated European football with Real Madrid. Image: Shutterstock

“I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe.

“It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project.”

Benzema’s arrival followed hot on the heels of news that Al-Ittihad were one of four leading Saudi Arabian clubs to be taken over by the country’s Public Investment Fund, joining Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

