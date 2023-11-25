Dundee United ace Kai Fotheringham eyes Liverpool stardust after rooming with Scotland’s wonderkid Ben Doak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United ace Kai Fotheringham eyes Liverpool stardust after rooming with Scotland’s wonderkid Ben Doak

Fotheringham made his Scotland U21 debut in Belgium

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham, left, and roommate and teammate Ben Doak
Fotheringham, left, and roommate and teammate Ben Doak. Images: SNS / Shutterstock

Kai Fotheringham is determined to draw inspiration from prodigious winger Ben Doak after sharing a pitch – and a room – with the Liverpool wonderkid.

The Dundee United wide-man made his Scotland U21 debut during last week’s outstanding 2-0 win against their Belgian counterparts in Roeselare, during which Doak notched an assist with a typically dazzling dribble and incisive pass.

Fotheringham, 20, was also due to get on the pitch in the subsequent 0-0 stalemate with Hungary, only for the drama of Doak’s late missed penalty to result in a rethink from boss Scot Gemmill.

While Doak is the darling of Gemmill’s squad – and potentially well-placed to make a late run for the Euro 2024 senior squad – Fotheringham insists he was just another one of the boys after being paired together on their travels.

“You just see how sharp Ben is during training and in the games,” lauded Fotheringham. “He is training with top, top players every day so he will be taking a lot from what they do.

“And hopefully, I can take things from what he does.

“I was actually sharing a room with Ben, which was good. We just spoke about our lives and played a bit of Playstation. He is really down to earth.

The highly-rated Ben Doak celebrates a strike for Scotland U21s
The highly-rated Ben Doak. Image: SNS

“Training with top players and having that experience of international football was something I had been looking to achieve. Ben really impressed me, and then boys like Alex Lowry, Leon King and Connor Barron, who was very good.

He (Barron) stood out and conducted himself really well being the captain. I took a lot from him and obviously the wide players in the squad. But there were so many good players, it is hard to name them all!”

Striving for place in March

He added: “The first couple of days I was just getting myself comfortable within the training. After that, I felt I did well.

“I was about to come on in the second game as well, until we won the penalty, so I was a wee bit unlucky with that.

Kai Fotheringham made his Scotland U/21 debut away to Belgium. Image: SNS
Kai Fotheringham made his Scotland U21 debut away to Belgium. Image: SNS

“The next camp is in March and hopefully I’ll be involved with that. I need to keep striving to do well and push for that.”

Time was running out

Fotheringham confessed to a sense of rising “panic” as he stood on the touchline in Belgium, desperate to win his maiden U21 cap. As the clock ticked down, deep into injury time, he feared his opportunity may fade.

However, he entered the fray for the dying embers, replacing Kieron Bowie.

“I didn’t expect to get on at all,” he acknowledged. “I just thought I would go out there and enjoy the experience of mixing with so many good players.

“So, to come on and make my debut was a proud moment for me and my family.

“They put up the board and I think it was four minutes of added time. As I was standing on the touchline, I remember asking the lino how long there was to go, and he said “two minutes” – I was just really hoping the ball went out of play!

“I was definitely panicking a wee bit.”

Can United prove they are Premiership quality with Scottish Cup run?

With four months until the next Scotland U21 gathering, Fotheringham’s focus will immediately return to United duty and continuing the form that has seen him notch seven goals and six assists this season.

After touching down on home soil on Wednesday afternoon, he immediately comes into contention for this afternoon’s Scottish Cup showdown against Queen of the South.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie
Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie. Image: SNS

Fotheringham added: “I need to get my head down, do what I have been doing for United and keep scoring goals and assisting.

“I want to be playing first-team football here and I will be back to that on Saturday.

“The players we have here are Premiership players, so we should be striving to show that in the Scottish Cup; to push on and go as far as we can get in this competition.”

