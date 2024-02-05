Jim Goodwin and Scott Brown address ‘headbutt’ accusation during feisty Dundee United victory

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has dismissed claims that Louis Moult headbutted Ayr United defender Nick McAllister during Saturday’s feisty showdown at Somerset Park.

Both players were part of a touchline stramash in the aftermath of a heavy challenge on David Wotherspoon.

McAllister hit the deck clutching his face as the match officials, led by referee Gavin Duncan, attempted to get the situation under control.

And, as he received treatment for a visible cut near his eye, the Honest Men defender was adamant he had been the victim of a headbutt.

McAllister ultimately required stitches and was substituted – and the respective bosses had differing views of the incident following United’s 2-1 victory. Ayr’s George Stanger was later dismissed as the hosts ended the game with 10 men.

“He (McAllister) said someone head-butted him, but the ref didn’t see it,” said Scott Brown, overseeing his first home match in charge of the Honest Men.

“Nick was brilliant for us, but he’s had to have stitches in the inside of his eye. He stood up and he said someone put the head on him; I don’t know who it was.”

Difference of opinion

Goodwin, however, was more confident in his view of the incident and insisted there was no malice intended during the melee.

“He wasn’t headbutted,” responded Goodwin, who was St Mirren manager when McAllister was a youngster at the Buddies.

“Louis Moult came in, and he and McAllister clashed.

“Louis had chipped his tooth. It certainly wasn’t a deliberate action from Louis – and I think he spent a few grand on his new teeth! We’ll see if there’s a warranty.

“If Scott watches it back, he’ll see there was no throwing of the head. It was just an unfortunate coming together and Nick, a boy I know well, has caught a wee sore on one the eye.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that Kieran Freeman and Declan Glass were both fit and available, despite failing to make a strong Tangerines bench.