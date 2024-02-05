Jim Goodwin and Scott Brown address ‘headbutt’ accusation during feisty Dundee United victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin and Scott Brown address ‘headbutt’ accusation during feisty Dundee United victory

Nick McAllister required stitches following a clash with Louis Moult.

By Alan Temple
Moult, No.9, and McAllister, second from left, moments before their coming together
Moult, No.9, and McAllister, second from left, moments before their coming together. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has dismissed claims that Louis Moult headbutted Ayr United defender Nick McAllister during Saturday’s feisty showdown at Somerset Park.

Both players were part of a touchline stramash in the aftermath of a heavy challenge on David Wotherspoon.

McAllister hit the deck clutching his face as the match officials, led by referee Gavin Duncan, attempted to get the situation under control.

And, as he received treatment for a visible cut near his eye, the Honest Men defender was adamant he had been the victim of a headbutt.

McAllister ultimately required stitches and was substituted – and the respective bosses had differing views of the incident following United’s 2-1 victory. Ayr’s George Stanger was later dismissed as the hosts ended the game with 10 men.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, right, and Scott Brown.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, right, and Scott Brown. Images: SNS.

“He (McAllister) said someone head-butted him, but the ref didn’t see it,” said Scott Brown, overseeing his first home match in charge of the Honest Men.

“Nick was brilliant for us, but he’s had to have stitches in the inside of his eye. He stood up and he said someone put the head on him; I don’t know who it was.”

Difference of opinion

Goodwin, however, was more confident in his view of the incident and insisted there was no malice intended during the melee.

Brown, left, and Goodwin shake hands prior to the game between Ayr United and Dundee United.
Brown, left, and Goodwin shake hands prior to Saturday’s game. Image: SNS

“He wasn’t headbutted,” responded Goodwin, who was St Mirren manager when McAllister was a youngster at the Buddies.

“Louis Moult came in, and he and McAllister clashed.

“Louis had chipped his tooth. It certainly wasn’t a deliberate action from Louis – and I think he spent a few grand on his new teeth! We’ll see if there’s a warranty.

“If Scott watches it back, he’ll see there was no throwing of the head. It was just an unfortunate coming together and Nick, a boy I know well, has caught a wee sore on one the eye.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that Kieran Freeman and Declan Glass were both fit and available, despite failing to make a strong Tangerines bench.

