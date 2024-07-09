Chris Mochrie joins Championship side following Dundee United release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Mochrie joins Championship side following Dundee United release

While he struggled to cement a starting berth, Mochrie provided some crucial moments for the Tangerines last term.

By Alan Temple
Chris Mochrie will bid to fire Airdrie to promotion contention
Chris Mochrie will bid to fire Airdrie to promotion contention. Image: SNS

Chris Mochrie has joined Championship side Airdrieonians after being released by Dundee United.

Mochrie, 21, was among 15 players to leave Tannadice during a massive summer exodus, joining the likes of David Wotherspoon, Scott McMann and Archie Meekison in searching for new clubs.

The Scotland U/21 international rippled the net three times in 30 games as United marched to the Championship title last term, albeit 22 of those outings were from the bench.

Indeed, die-hard Arab Mochrie even scored the goal that effectively sealed promotion for the Tangerines, bagging a crucial leveller against Ayr United.

Dunfermline Athletic, for whom Mochrie enjoyed a fine loan spell in 2022/23, were interested in his services, but he has opted to become a Diamond.

“Last season was a great experience for me; getting promoted with United,” Mochrie told the Airdrie’s’ official X account. “But I want to come here, play more and really establish myself.”

