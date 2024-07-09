Chris Mochrie joins Championship side following Dundee United release

Chris Mochrie has joined Championship side Airdrieonians after being released by Dundee United.

Mochrie, 21, was among 15 players to leave Tannadice during a massive summer exodus, joining the likes of David Wotherspoon, Scott McMann and Archie Meekison in searching for new clubs.

The Scotland U/21 international rippled the net three times in 30 games as United marched to the Championship title last term, albeit 22 of those outings were from the bench.

Indeed, die-hard Arab Mochrie even scored the goal that effectively sealed promotion for the Tangerines, bagging a crucial leveller against Ayr United.

Dunfermline Athletic, for whom Mochrie enjoyed a fine loan spell in 2022/23, were interested in his services, but he has opted to become a Diamond.

“Last season was a great experience for me; getting promoted with United,” Mochrie told the Airdrie’s’ official X account. “But I want to come here, play more and really establish myself.”