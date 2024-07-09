Dundee United Chris Mochrie joins Championship side following Dundee United release While he struggled to cement a starting berth, Mochrie provided some crucial moments for the Tangerines last term. By Alan Temple July 9 2024, 3:55pm July 9 2024, 3:55pm Share Chris Mochrie joins Championship side following Dundee United release Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5035569/chris-mochrie-dundee-united-championship-transfer-news/ Copy Link 0 comment Chris Mochrie will bid to fire Airdrie to promotion contention. Image: SNS Chris Mochrie has joined Championship side Airdrieonians after being released by Dundee United. Mochrie, 21, was among 15 players to leave Tannadice during a massive summer exodus, joining the likes of David Wotherspoon, Scott McMann and Archie Meekison in searching for new clubs. The Scotland U/21 international rippled the net three times in 30 games as United marched to the Championship title last term, albeit 22 of those outings were from the bench. Indeed, die-hard Arab Mochrie even scored the goal that effectively sealed promotion for the Tangerines, bagging a crucial leveller against Ayr United. Dunfermline Athletic, for whom Mochrie enjoyed a fine loan spell in 2022/23, were interested in his services, but he has opted to become a Diamond. “Last season was a great experience for me; getting promoted with United,” Mochrie told the Airdrie’s’ official X account. “But I want to come here, play more and really establish myself.”
