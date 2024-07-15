LEE WILKIE: Early days but pressure has already ramped up for Jim Goodwin and Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Early days but pressure has already ramped up for Jim Goodwin and Dundee United

The Tangerines need to show something different on Tuesday at Tannadice, writes Lee Wilkie.

A frustrated Jim Goodwin makes his feeling known during Dundee United's defeat at Falkirk
A frustrated Jim Goodwin makes his feelings known at Falkirk. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Cup shocks can sometimes be written off as bad days at the office.

We’ve all seen teams head to a lower-league side in the cup, dominate the game but get hit on the counter-attack and end up losing.

When that happens it’s frustrating but you can write it off as the football gods being against you.

One of those days.

Dundee United didn’t have one of those days at Falkirk on Saturday, however.

They were well-beaten by the better side.

And that’s a worry.

No crisis

Now, I don’t want to go overboard on the very first match of the season.

It is still pretty much pre-season, players aren’t fully up to speed and signings still need to be made.

Falkirk players take the acclaim after going 2-0 up against Dundee United
Falkirk players take the acclaim after going 2-0 up against Dundee United. Image: SNS

This time last year United had an even worse result at Spartans and responded with a superb start to the league season.

So it needn’t be a crisis or anything like that.

It is worrying, though.

Because that’s two seasons running where United have kicked off on the wrong foot.

And Falkirk were better than them, there certainly didn’t look like a division between the sides.

I didn’t even think the Bairns were that great but they deserved their win.

Show something different

Patience among supporters won’t last as long as mine.

Jim Goodwin will certainly know there was a section of the fanbase who weren’t happy with how things were going at certain points last term.

He’ll be furious about Saturday.

After just one game of the season, the pressure on him has already ramped up.

The home fans will want to see something different tomorrow when Stenhousemuir come to Tannadice.

Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure on the sidelines
Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure on the sidelines as Dundee United fall to defeat at Falkirk. Image: SNS

As a manager you are judged by results.

And Goodwin has had some stinkers in the cups.

Now he and his team need to show something in front of the home crowd.

I saw a lot of the same poor stuff from last season in Saturday’s performance.

When United were off form in the Championship they were a tough watch.

There have been a lot of changes this summer but there was some familiar stuff at the weekend.

New signings

We must remember, though, that the recruitment this summer is an ongoing process.

There are still more new faces to come in and ideally they will lift the group in terms of confidence and quality.

Kristijan Trapanovski in action for Dundee United
Trapanovski made his United bow on Saturday. Image: SNS

There were four new signings in the starting line-up at Falkirk.

It’s too early to judge them individually.

But as a team there is plenty of work to do to come together and to be ready for the Premiership kick-off in just a few weeks.

Kristijan Trapanovski and Vicko Sevelj are completely new to Scottish football, too, and will take time to settle in.

You don’t get that time, though, if days like Saturday’s are repeated.

The pressure is already ramping up after one game – only results will calm that.

Conversation