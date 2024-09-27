JIM SPENCE: Don’t blame commentator for Premier Sports debacle at Motherwell v Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Don’t blame commentator for Premier Sports debacle at Motherwell v Dundee United

The broadcaster used in-house Motherwell TV coverage for last week's cup tie which United lost 2-1.

Motherwell's Lennon Miller makes no mistake from the spot.
Lennon Miller makes no mistake from the spot for Motherwell against Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Club football commentators are naturally one sided and partisan.

So I have sympathy for young Motherwell TV broadcaster Luke Irons, whose reaction to their late winner against Dundee United in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final last Friday night prompted some complaints.

Any blame attached lies with Premier Sports.

They charged viewers £9.99 but streamed out the home side’s in-house commentary instead of producing their own coverage.

It’s claimed Premier Sports – who are said to be reviewing the arrangement – ask club commentators to be impartial during such matches [no issues were raised with the Fir Park side in the aftermath of the game].

But that’s a ludicrous situation to put any volunteers with the microphone in; they’re essentially just fans of their home team and will naturally want their own club to win.

‘On the cheap’

Premier Sports will have struggled to find enough commentators for all matches having streamed more than 30 extra cup games online in 2024.

But they should have factored that into their bid for the rights instead of trying to do things on the cheap.

Almost all clubs provide a match day service to fans, with many teams having international subscribers as well as UK viewers.

Some of their commentators are excellent – but there’s a difference between them and the big-hitting broadcast teams who are expected to be neutral.

Motherwell TV’s Luke is a good commentator and if he has any concerns about breaking into the professional game because of this episode, he shouldn’t.

Jim Spence.

If he takes up the mic professionally, he’ll be expected to be completely impartial – but last weekend he did nothing wrong.

Dundee United, meanwhile, have lost two in a row but fourth in the league after five games is a good return for a promoted team.

Dundee in seventh spot haven’t kicked on in the way some fans hoped.

But between losing midfield talisman Luke McCowan, suffering a couple of key injuries, waiting for some new loan players to hit form, and continuing to gift soft goals, the team is still a work in progress.

Top flight trade-off

Jim Goodwin’s approach is too cautious for some United fans, and I’d like to see them giving both Louis Moult and Jort Van der Sande a run together to work opposing defenders harder and add to the team’s meagre goals tally.

But defensively Utd have been solid, and that’s the trade-off between football which isn’t overly inspiring and cementing their place in the top flight.

Fans are entitled to have high expectations but any Arabs and Dees currently disgruntled at current fortunes might take heart from Hearts grim position propping up the table.

A clear third last season behind the Old Firm, and with a budget probably equal to or more than Dundee and United combined, their season already lies in ruins with the manager sacked and fans in volatile mood.

By comparison things at Dens and Tannadice look tickety-boo.

More from Dundee United

(L to R) Jon Daly, Garry Kenneth and Craig Conway, pictured celebrating after knocking out Rangers on their way to 2010 Scottish Cup glory, will all appear for United's masters team. Image: SNS
Dundee United side revealed for Scottish Masters tournament as BBC sign up for live…
Delighted Dundee United players celebrate
Everything you need to know about Kilmarnock vs Dundee United: Huge selection calls, danger…
Jim Goodwin is adamant he will need all of his senior group over the course of a gruelling season
Jim Goodwin in firm Dundee United loan exits stance as Ryan Strain passes major…
Jim Goodwin hopes his side come out the blocks positively at Rugby Park
Are Dundee United sluggish starters? 'It hasn’t been by design'
2
Kyle Vassell celebrates as Dundee United head for the Championship
From 'Asghar Out' to relegation reality: How Dundee United v Kilmarnock clashes defined Tangerines’…
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton continues to graft in a bid to earn his big opportunity
EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Middleton opens up on lack of Dundee United action as determined winger…
'As low as I've felt': Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin has 'something to think about' after Dundee United substitutes impact
Motherwell's Lennon Miller celebrates his stoppage time winner over Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock
Premier Sports may axe in-house club TV coverage after commentator cheers Dundee United's cup…
6
Dundee United B faced Dundee B in the Reserve Cup. Image: Dundee United.
Host of Dundee and Dundee United stars in 'Wee Derby' action as Scott Fraser…
United fans celebrate the Motherwell equaliser and broadcaster Alistair Heather.
Outrage as Dundee United fans' bus raided by police leaving TV host without house…
19

Conversation