Vytas Gaspuitis: New Dunfermline man reveals fans favourite Andrius Skerla sold him on move to East End Park

Vytas Gašpuitis knew all about Scottish football back home in Lithuania because of Hearts – but had no clue Andrius Skerla was such a hero at Dunfermline until he arrived in the country.

The Lithuania cap joined the Pars on a two-and-a-half-year deal last month after seeking advice from Skerla.

His compatriot is revered in Lithuania after spending time at PSV Eindhoven and in the Scottish top-flight during a playing career that saw him make 84 international appearances.

But it was only when he moved to East End Park that Gašpuitis realised Skerla was such a fans’ favourite in Fife.

He said: “I know a lot about football in Scotland because a lot of Lithuanian players played in Scotland. In our country, the television showed Scottish football, mostly Hearts games, but here is not so much now.

“Before joining Dunfermline, I talked a lot to Andrius Skerla, who played here, and I understood that this is a perfect place for me to become a better player.

“He said a lot of good things about the club, about the city, about the fans, about everything and I like it.

“He is very famous, a very good defender and he has played a lot of games for the national team. He was a very good player.

“He didn’t talk about his relationship with the fans but when I came to the club I understood that everybody loves him in this club, he was a big player here.

“Can I make as good an impression at Dunfermline? I hope so. It will not be so easy but I will do my best.”

Gašpuitis had to quarantine when he arrived from Lithuania last month but has been able to train in recent weeks and was included on the bench for the 1-0 defeat to Queen of the South 11 days ago.

He admits he was short of fitness when he first joined the Pars – who are recovering from an outbreak of Covid-19 in the squad – but is now itching to make his debut after getting up to speed.

He added: “I have been here one month and, for me, the isolation period was easy because I focused only on what I came here for, for football and getting in better shape and getting fit.

“Everybody was very helpful, very friendly when I came here and the adaptation was easy.

“In the beginning, for me, though training was very hard because I came here in bad condition but every day and every week I feel much much better. Each day I feel stronger.

“I want to play and I think I am ready. I am confident about that and I just have to be 100 per cent ready for the next game.”