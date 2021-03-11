Kai Kennedy revelled in Rangers’ title party – now he wants to celebrate with Raith Rovers

Kai Kennedy revelled in Rangers’ title party at the weekend – and is now determined to help drive Raith Rovers to success.

The winger has been in impressive form for Raith since joining on loan in January, when he also penned a new long-term contract at Ibrox.

The 18-year-old toasted his parent club on Sunday as they sealed their first Premiership silverware in a decade.

But the Scotland Under-19 star insists his full focus is now on ensuring Rovers also have something to celebrate as they chase a promotion play-off finish.

Ahead of Friday’s trip to Inverness, Kennedy said: “I wasn’t involved in the celebrations at the weekend but I was celebrating on my own.

“I’m proud of the boys, they thoroughly deserved it and everyone at Rangers deserves massive credit.

“It’s been a long way for the club and I’m absolutely buzzing for the boys in the squad.

“It’s a great achievement and hopefully it’s just the start of a successful period for Rangers.

“I’ll go back there in the summer but before then I came here to do my best for Raith and to try to get the club into the play-offs.

“We’ll try to keep putting points on the board and if we get into the play-offs I think we’ve got a good chance.”

Kennedy started the campaign on loan at Inverness before homesickness, not helped by Covid-19 restrictions, led to him returning to the central belt.

The teenager’s tricky wing play and willingness to get on the ball all over the pitch fits perfectly into Raith’s fluid game plan but he could not lead them to victory in midweek.

© SNS Group

Their goalless encounter with Ayr United still lifted the Kirkcaldy club a point clear in second place in the Championship and Kennedy admits it was another valuable lesson for him in his search for crucial first-team experience.

If they can find that elusive finishing touch against Inverness, John McGlynn’s side know they will finish the weekend in the runners-up spot behind Hearts.

And Kennedy admits Rovers are desperate to make the most of playing ahead of their play-off rivals tonight.

He added: “On Tuesday night, Ayr put every player behind the ball and that’s hard to break down. We tried everything but we couldn’t get the goal we wanted.

© SNS Group

“We played well, the effort was there, and I think if we had scored one we would have got two or three.

“It was tough but every game’s a learning game for me. That’s what I try to take out of games like that.

“We’ve got a good run of matches coming up now and we’re looking to put a few wins together.

“Hopefully we can get all three points against Inverness and move clear in second before Dunfermline and Queen of the South play on Saturday.

“It’ll be difficult but I’m sure we can do it.

“I’m looking forward to going back up to Inverness. It’s obviously my old team and it’s a huge game for us, so I’m excited for it.”

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/scottish-championship/1868518/kai-kennedy-raith-rovers-rangers-contract-steven-gerrard/