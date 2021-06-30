Ex-St Johnstone and Raith Rovers star Gregory Tade could be set for Scottish football return

Former Raith Rovers and St Johnstone striker Gregory Tade could be set for a return to Scottish football with Clyde.

Despite a career which has taken him to Romania, Qatar and Israel, the 34-year-old has a home in Lanarkshire and he has been training with the Bully Wee in recent days.

Tade has enjoyed a brief hiatus from the game since leaving Dinamo Bucharest in December 2019 but his capture would still be something of a coup for the League 1 side.

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

The bustiling forward has turned out for Romanian big guns Steaua Bucharest and CFR Cluj — winning the Romanian Cup with the latter — and starred for Qatar SC and Meccabi Petah Tikva.

His globetrotting adventures came after Tade ignited his career in the lower leagues of Scotland.

The Frenchman was raw and irrepresible with Forfar and Stranraer, earning a move to Raith Rovers in 2009. Tade would go on to become a cult hero at Stark’s Park, scoring 17 goals in 78 games, helping them reach the 2009/10 Scottish Cup semi-final and finish as runners-up in the old First Division the following season.

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

He then enjoyed single seasons at Inverness and St Johnstone, rippling the net six times in 41 outings for the Saintees as they finished third in the top flight in 2012/13.

Tade left McDiarmid Park for a lucrative stint with Cluj, irking then-boss Tommy Wright who stated: “We were told he was going to take up the option [of a new deal] and to learn that might not be the case at this late stage is disappointing.”