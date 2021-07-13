‘Did we just become best friends?’ Arbroath sign ex-Chelsea youngster on loan from Livingston

Arbroath have snapped up towering striker Joel Nouble on a season-long loan from Livingston.

The former Chelsea and Millwall youngster joined the Lions on Tuesday afternoon and immediately made the switch to Gayfield, just like midfielder Harrison Clark did three days earlier.

Nouble, 25, who was most recently on the books of Aldershot Town, has penned a two-year contract with Livi.

He could make his Arbroath debut in the Lichties’ Premier Sports Cup clash against East Fife on Wednesday.

The 6ft4ins front-man will be seeking to make a similar impact as Livi attacker Jack Hamilton, who bagged nine goals in 15 appearances on loan with Dick Campbell’s men last term.

Livi boss David Martindale lauded: “I think getting Joel in full-time with ourselves on a daily basis, while playing football in the Championship with Arbroath, will be massively beneficial to both parties.

“He can play on the left hand side or through the middle and will bring a different dynamic to our front line when he returns.”