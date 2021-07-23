Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dunfermline fans told financial contribution as important as ever despite German takeover

By Alan Temple
July 23 2021, 3.45pm
East End Park
East End Park

Dunfermline’s Centenary Club Lifeline (CCL) have emphasised the need for supporters’ continued contributions despite this week’s takeover by DAFC Fußball GmbH.

The German consortium increased their shareholding in the Fife outfit to 75.1 per cent on Wednesday morning and, in doing so, ushered in an ambitious new era on the Halbeath Road.

However, the group have made no secret of their desire to focus on rebuilding the infrastructure of the club, from the purchase and construction of a new training ground to the relaunch of the Pars’ own youth academy.

There will be no lavish spending in the playing squad and Dunfermline will continue to live within their means.

Dunfermline owners: (L-R) Keretic, Teller, Gundermann, Meggle

As such, the financial support of the CCL — a paid fans’ membership scheme — will continue to be vital in boosting the coffers at East End Park and strengthening their Premiership push.

CCL has already contributed more than £1.5 million to Dunfermline’s working capital since 2013.

And, in a statement which also ‘heralded welcome investment’ from DAFC Fußball GmbH, CCL added: “This does not diminish the importance of the Centenary Club Lifeline, far from it.

“DAFC Fußball GmbH were attracted by our community spirit and the support from fans via the various supporter’s organisations.

“This exciting investment from DAFC Fußball GmbH will support key infrastructure in the football club, however, the club will continue to require the same support from our fans via the Centenary Club Lifeline membership.

“The board continues to stress that the Centenary Club Lifeline is a vital part of the club`s future. The money raised will continue to help the club to progress in the direction we all want to go – and that is getting back to playing Premiership football.”

