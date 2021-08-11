Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Scottish Championship

Rangers v Dunfermline: 5 classic clashes ahead of Premier Sports Cup showdown

By Alan Temple
August 11 2021, 5.30pm Updated: August 11 2021, 6.14pm
Dunfermline Rangers matches
Facing Rangers has often been a chastening experience for Dunfermline.

The Pars have shipped five goals once, have been knocked for six on three occasions and even conceded seven — and that’s merely since the year 2000.

However, there has been solace for the Fifers over the decades in the form of memorable triumphs and breathless contests.

Ahead of Dunfermline’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie at Ibrox on Friday night, Courier Sport looks back at some classic fixtures.

Dunfermline 2-0 Rangers, February 1988

Perhaps some inspiration can be taken from this triumph; the first time Dunfermline ever knocked the Gers out of the Scottish Cup.

Defeat: Ray Wilkins looks on

Richard Gough, signed from Tottenham Hotspur for a club record fee of £1.5m, was joined by Davie Cooper, Ray Wilkins, Graeme Souness and Mark Walters in a star-studded ensemble.

But goals from Mark Smith and John Watson were enough to secure a famous win for Jim Leishman’s shock troops.

Dunfermline 3-3 Rangers, December 2005

This Boxing Day slugfest was a modern-day East End Park epic.

A struggling Pars side twice took the lead through Andy Tod and Mark Burchill — cancelled out by Peter Lovenkrands on both occasions — before a Chris Burke strike looked to have sealed the points for Alex McLeish’s men.

Young stays cool

However, there was late drama when Sotirios Kyrgiakos hauled back Tod in the box, prompting referee Craig Thomson to point to the penalty spot.

The big Greek defender joined Lee Makel — dismissed for handling a Marvin Andrews header on the goal-line — in taking an early bath.

Darren Young kept his cool to send Ronald Waterreus the wrong way.

Rangers 2-3 Dunfermline, December 1965

The Pars’ first ever win away against the Gers.

Bert Paton’s winner

Dunfermline responded admirably to Jim Forrest’s opener, with a Hugh Robertson brace and a goal from East End Park legend Bert Paton given the free-flowing Fifers an insurmountable lead.

George McLean notched a consolation goal but Willie Cunningham’s side would not be denied.

The result took Dunfermline to within three points of Rangers and Celtic at the summit of the top-flight. Changed days.

Rangers 6-1 Dunfermline, May 2003

We’ll include one hammering in Govan, as much for its lasting impact on Scottish football as the match itself.

This was the afternoon where Rangers racked up the sufficiently handsome victory required to snatch the SPL title ahead of Celtic on goal difference.

Hoops striker Chris Sutton would later state ‘we knew they [Dunfermline] would lie down’ and called the Light Blue’s victory ‘hollow’.

Rangers 3-4 Dunfermline, April 1972

This match remains the last time the Pars won at Ibrox and, should you bump into Jim Leishman around town, he’ll be more than happy to tell you about it himself.

MacDonald slams home

A breathless contest saw Alex Macdonald (2) and Colin Stein strike for the Gers, with Dunfermline’s response coming from Ken Mackie, Kenny Thomson and an own goal by Sandy Jardine.

That set the scene for Lochgelly’s favourite poet to bag the winner in the 81st minute. Google it, hen.

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: The inside story of Dunfermline’s takeover during a global pandemic

