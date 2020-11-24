Top six the aim for Scott Tanser as St Johnstone seek to extend great record away to Hibs

The heart-breaking injury-time defeat to Hibs at McDiarmid Park is still fresh in the memory.

But St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser is hoping that scoring late goals and securing late points will be the template for Tuesday night’s trip to Easter Road, not what happened in August.

You have to go back to the summer of 2012 to find the last Premiership game the Perth men lost in Leith.

That impressive track record, combined with the narrative of the match earlier in this campaign before the controversial penalty at the death for Jack Ross’s men, gives cause for optimism that Saints can extend their current unbeaten run to nine with victory.

“Losing to a penalty in the last couple of minutes was a tough one to take,” said Tanser. “That’s as disheartening as it gets.

“We’re not thinking about that game, though. We’re looking at this as a perfect chance to get into the top six and we’re confident we’ll do it.

“They got a late goal here but we quite like a late goal at Easter Road. Hopefully we’ll get back to doing that.

“It’s a place we enjoy going to as a team. I certainly like playing there. We’re undefeated in a few games.

“Hibs matched us up the last time and if they match us up again we’ll have to try and find a way to get past them. But we were the better side when we played against them earlier in the season.”

Tanser believes his form has never been better and, with his contract running out in the summer, he’s keen to open talks about an extension.

I’ll try and keep playing well for St Johnstone and we’ll see where we go from there.

“As of yet there is no real update,” he said. “I think that possibly they might like to offer me a new one and I’d certainly be open to discussing that.

“At the moment I’ll try and keep playing well for St Johnstone and we’ll see where we go from there.”

The satisfaction Tanser is getting from his wing-back role in Callum Davidson’s side is one of the main reasons he’s in no rush to leave.

“I’m loving it,” he said. “Under Tommy (Wright) it was mostly a back four we played, which didn’t give me as many opportunities to get forward.

“The manager has put a lot of trust in me to attack. It’s allowing me to put in a lot of crosses and show what I can do – the same as Danny (McNamara) on the other side.

“I had a bit of a dip last season which I wasn’t happy about.

“This season I’ve come back with a different mentality and I’ve worked on my defensive side.

“I feel like I’m playing really well – probably the best in my career.

“It helps that the gaffer played my position. He’ll pull me to the side and give me advice. In pre-season there was a lot of work put in and I think it shows.”

There was plenty to be pleased about when reflecting on Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell but plenty of room for improvement also.

“We weren’t happy with the goal we gave away on the counter-attack,” said Tanser. “We can’t be losing ones like that. It was too easy for them to get from back to front and score.

“That put us on the back foot.

“But we showed character to get back in the game and it was a definite penalty for Mayso.

“After that we were the dominant side and I don’t think Zander (Clark) had a save to make in the second half.

“We know we need to start converting our chances into goals now.”

© SNS Group

Tanser has been one of many to take his turn on penalty-taking duties over the last couple of seasons but May’s three from three success rate means it’s not likely he’ll be back on them anytime soon.

“Stevie’s got a few now,” he said. “I’m just happy the team is scoring but if he doesn’t want to take one, I’m more than happy to step up again.

“His work-rate is brilliant and it’s great to see the goals coming for him. He’s up to nine for the season which will be great for his confidence.”

Tanser’s love of life at St Johnstone won’t even be affected by cross-border dressing-room banter being turned up as the summer European Championships get close.

“I’m full English but there is just me and Elliott (Parish),” he said. “I don’t know which way Danny will edge towards.

“I’ll give as good as I get, though!

“I am happy that Scotland have made it. It’s been a long time coming.”

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/st-johnstone/1753336/good-news-on-murray-davidson-injury-but-st-johnstone-will-miss-him-and-craig-conway-at-hibernian/