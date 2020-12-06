St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson proud of ‘tremendous’ players after draw with Celtic

St Johnstone’s “tremendous” Parkhead point earned the Perth club a small piece of club history.

The 1-1 draw against crisis club Celtic saw Saints’ unbeaten run stretch to 11 games – a record as a top-flight side.

Although Chris Kane’s 79th minute opener was swiftly cancelled out by Mohamed Elyounoussi, manager Callum Davidson’s glass was very much half-full rather than half-empty.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” he said. “If you’d asked me before the game if I’d take a point, I’d have snapped your hand off.

“I thought the boys were fantastic. They applied themselves really well, created some good chances and Zander (Clark) pulled off a couple of brilliant saves.

“They were tremendous.”

Davidson, who lost Michael O’Halloran to injury midway through the first half, added: “We tried to limit the number of chances they created and we had some good pressure around the time of our goal.

“After that it was a case of – could we hold on? Unfortunately we didn’t but I’m really proud of my players.

“We stuck to our shape and discipline.

“I’ll take the draw – it’s what we deserved for our efforts. We lost a late goal the last time we played them and I’m just glad that didn’t happen again.”

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Neil Lennon hasn’t given up hope of catching runaway league leaders Rangers – even though the gap to their Glasgow rivals is now 13 points, after the Light Blues cruised to victory against Ross County earlier in the day.

“I wouldn’t say it’s over but we’re making it more and more difficult for ourselves,” he said. “We need to start winning games and winning them well.

“I know these players. There’s definitely a lack of confidence there, lack of confidence in themselves as individuals and I think there’s lack of confidence in each other.

“We need to get that back because it’s there. They can play and they proved that last year. This season it’s been a struggle for them. Whether it’s a lack of attitude, or lack of desire, there’s bits and pieces I see now and again that I can’t really change overnight but I want to.

“As far as the season goes, we’re making it very, very difficult for ourselves to get back into it.”

For the second Sunday in a row supporters gathered outside Celtic Park to make their feelings known about the collapse of their 10-in-a-row dream, and Lennon’s part in it.

“I understand their frustrations,” he added. “We’re not playing well and we’re not getting the results we should be getting.

“There’s ways and means and some fans are more irate than others.

“At the minute, I would agree with them that our performances don’t merit the quality we have.

“If that’s on me, so be it. If there’s going to be a change, so be it. But I’ll not stop working to try and get it right.”