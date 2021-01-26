Liam Gordon: The job is half done – St Johnstone are in this cup final to win it

The St Johnstone players won’t be basking in the glory of their stunning Hampden Park semi-final success.

As Liam Gordon pointed out, the message being sent from McDiarmid Park is: “We’re in this cup to win it”.

As a Saints supporter who was born and brought up in Perth, the centre-back is better placed than anybody in Callum Davidson’s squad to get a feel for the pride and excitement in the city that has been created by Saturday’s 3-0 defeat of Hibs.

But he also knows that winning the second national cup in the club’s history requires moving on quickly from the satisfaction at the impressive job they did at the national stadium.

“It’s the first final in the League Cup since 1998,” said Gordon.

“It gives the fans another day of potential celebration and one where they can make a day of it from home.

“We’re only halfway there. We’re in this cup to win it, not just to take part. If we get the result in the final, then we can celebrate.”

The man of the match award at the weekend went to the scorer of Saints’ second goal and the creator of the third, Shaun Rooney.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle defender, signed by Tommy Wright on a pre-contract agreement a year ago, had a slow-burn start to his Perth career but Gordon was in no doubt that it would eventually catch light.

“The big man has been brilliant in the past six or so games,” he said.

“We knew when he arrived that he could be something very special for us.

“He picked up a wee niggle at the start of the season and then Danny McNamara came in. Look what Danny’s gone on to do.

“Shaun was unfortunate but now it’s his time. We have a top drawer wing-back and he was incredible on Saturday.

“Attacking and defensively, he was superb. He deserves it more than anyone. He works hard, is a great guy and all the players love him.”

If you’re looking to identify the game-changing moment at Hampden, it was Jason Kerr’s bullet back-post header top break the deadlock and Gordon didn’t need to be reminded which goal it was almost a carbon copy of – Steven Anderson’s in the 2014 Scottish Cup final.

“The keeper didn’t come out and miss this one!” he said. “But Jason put it right in the top corner.

“It was an incredible leap. He timed it to perfection and what a moment for him. That’s what a true captain does.

“It wasn’t a nervous first 25 minutes but we just found it difficult to get into the game.

“We lacked a little composure which isn’t like us. We got the goal and it gave us that breathing space.

“The second half was a different story but it all came from that moment from the captain.

“At half-time the manager had said that we could play far better. If we got to that level, there was only one team going to the final.

“Having that bit more composure on the ball would lead to chances and that’s exactly what happened.

“Every single individual on that pitch wanted it, not just personally, but for everyone watching from home. It meant so much to all of us.”

In the great traditions of St Johnstone defenders, ‘thou shalt not pass’ was the mantra even as the scoreboard showed any possibility of a Hibs comeback had faded away.

“We knew we weren’t going to concede three goals with the way we were playing and defending,” said Gordon.

“But we still couldn’t be complacent and switch off. I personally wanted a clean sheet in a semi-final, as did all the other defenders.

“You need to take pride in that. We defended really well all the way to the final whistle.”

Saints may be in a cup final but they are not in a Premiership comfort zone. Wins are needed to improve a league position that remains precarious.

Aberdeen are up next at McDiarmid on Wednesday night.

“In our dressing room, we’re strong characters,” said Gordon, who scored at Pittodrie in the last game between the sides. “The win against Hibs will give us some momentum going into the Aberdeen game.

“We should have had a result up at Pittodrie if it wasn’t for a ridiculous refereeing decision.”