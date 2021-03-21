St Johnstone set their sights on Livingston – and maybe Europe

After securing their eighth top six finish in 10 years, St Johnstone will now set their sights on qualifying for Europe.

Saints’ late weekend winner against Ross County, combined with Hamilton’s even later equaliser against St Mirren, ensured that the Perth men would edge out the Buddies for the last spot above the Premiership split line on goal difference.

Callum Davidson’s side trail Livingston by four points and if they can leapfrog their Betfred Cup final opponents when the Premiership season resumes and a top four club lifts the Scottish Cup, that would bring with it a spot in the newly-formed Europa Conference League in July.

Stevie May, who set up Glenn Middleton for Saturday’s crucial goal, said: “The only way we can go is up now. Everything is a bonus from here on.

“We’ll not look any further ahead than the next game but we’ll give it a real go and see where we end up.

“We’re obviously playing the bigger teams but we’re all buzzing about the challenge.”