Rangers v St Johnstone: Where on TV can you watch the Scottish Cup quarter-final?

The Rangers v St Johnstone Scottish Cup quarter-final will take place on Sunday evening, it has been announced.

The clash between the only sides who can secure a trophy double this season will be the final one of the last-eight ties.

Saints are the Betfred Cup winners and Rangers the Premiership champions.

The Perth side defeated Clyde on Saturday to reach this stage of the competition.

What TV channel is Rangers v St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on?

The match has been selected by subscription channel Premier Sports and will kick-off at 6.30pm.

Saints supporters will be familiar with their terms and conditions as the same broadcaster had the live rights to the Betfred Cup semi-final and final.

What time does coverage start?

Premier Sports will be on air for the big game build-up at 6pm.

🚨 @ScottishCup Quarter Final TV picks 🚨 👉 Hibernian v Motherwell

📅 Saturday 5pm KO 👉 Rangers v St. Johnstone

📅 Sunday 6.30pm KO 🙌 Exclusively live this weekend.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/AJ9LHyDErl — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 19, 2021

What has been said in the build-up?

St Johnstone forward, and ex-Rangers player, Michael O’Halloran: “We can only take the positives from winning the League Cup.

“Cup games are one-off matches but it did not matter which team won on Sunday because we were always going to have a tricky game away from home.

“It has been an incredible season but the manager has told us he doesn’t want it to peter out.

“It’s a massive week for us but that’s what you want at this time of the season. You want big games.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: “We won the league really early……thequestion is can we maintain it until the end of the season?

“It’s important now we treat every game like it’s going to be an Old Firm. If we do it’ll be an interesting end to the season.”