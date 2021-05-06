St Johnstone Covid-19 crisis ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final as FOUR players self-isolate and miss match

St Johnstone have been rocked by a coronavirus crisis ahead of their Scottish Cup semi-final against St Mirren.

Two positive tests in the Perth camp have resulted in FOUR players being required to self-isolate and miss Sunday’s Hampden Park clash.

Saints were the favourites for the match against the Buddies but Callum Davidson’s Betfred Cup winners have been given an unexpected obstacle to negotiate in their bid to keep their trophy double hopes alive.

The Perth club have managed to navigate their way through this Covid-affected campaign pretty successfully through a combination of strict adherence to the guidelines and good fortune, with only captain Jason Kerr being forced out of contention at one point.

This is the most widespread incident and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Davidson has always preached that the match-readiness of all his squad members is an asset for Saints and that theory will once again be put to the test at the national stadium.

Saints’ new head of football operations, Scott Boyd, has issued a statement, reading: “The Football Club can today confirm that two members of our playing staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

“They will both be missing from the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday against St Mirren.

“Thankfully, after the latest round of testing, all results were negative.

“However, as a result of the positive tests, two other players have been forced to self-isolate due to Government guidelines. The two players in question tested negative.

“We feel our staff adhered to the guidelines and this has been largely outwith our control.

“It’s very unfortunate for four of our players to miss out on the important game on Sunday.

“However, we wish all of them well and their health and wellbeing will always be our priority.

“We will keep our supporters updated if we need to share further information.

“Callum and the players will now focus on Sunday’s game.”