Danny McNamara: Former St Johnstone loan defender wins Millwall award

Former St Johnstone defender Danny McNamara has won Millwall’s young player of the season award.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international was an instant hit at McDiarmid Park when he was brought north by Callum Davidson for a season-long loan, so much so that Gary Rowett cut it short and took him back to London in January.

Shaun Rooney has taken over the Saints’ right wing-back role impressively, scoring the Betfred Cup final winner.

And at the same time McNamara has established himself as a Millwall regular, earning a new contract with the Lions.

He was given his senior debut in an FA Cup tie at Boreham Wood and then went on to make his Sky Bet Championship breakthrough at AFC Bournemouth three nights later.

McNamara is now a mainstay of the team.

“I’ve over the moon,” the 22-year-old told millwallfc.co.uk. “Being awarded that is a dream. I hope I can carry it on into next season.

“I didn’t expect to play as many games as I have, but I came in against Boreham Wood and then played at Bournemouth, a game we should have won. It’s been a surreal last six months for me but it’s been brilliant.

“I was shocked when I was told I’d be starting, I didn’t think it would come so soon. I had to get my head around it and prepare how I normally prepare. It was a great night.

“My family are over the moon for me. It’s a shame that they can’t be there as they would be every game, but next season they will be and it will be special for all of us.”