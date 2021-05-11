Wednesday, May 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone and Hibs fans WILL be at Hampden Park for Scottish Cup final

By Eric Nicolson
May 11 2021, 4.37pm Updated: May 11 2021, 6.41pm
© Kim CessfordSt Johnstone fans at their last Scottish Cup final.
St Johnstone fans at their last Scottish Cup final.

There WILL be St Johnstone fans at the Scottish Cup final, Uefa has confirmed.

European football’s governing body has informed the BBC that they have reached an agreement with the SFA for a limited number of supporters to attend the May 22 clash at Hampden Park.

The SFA are seeking Scottish Government approval for up to 3000 fans to attend.

It is yet to emerge how Saints and their opponents Hibs will distribute the tickets they are allocated.

BBC Scotland journalist Kheredine Idessane posted on Twitter the comment he received from Uefa.

It read: “Uefa has been able to find a solution with the Scottish FA to allow a limited number of spectators for the Scottish Cup Final.”

Uefa take control of the national stadium on Friday to prepare for the Euro 2020 group games to be played there.

That was thought to be an insurmountable obstacle for the SFA.

Scotland’s Covid-19 rules change next Monday – with crowds of 500 fans allowed under Level Two regulations and potential for approval of larger gatherings.

Saints are attempting to make club history by completing a League and Scottish Cup double.

Craig Bryson: Get St Johnstone and Hibs fans into Hampden

More from The Courier