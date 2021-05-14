New Chris Kane St Johnstone deal hailed by Perth boss Callum Davidson

Callum Davidson has welcomed the news that striker Chris Kane has penned a two-year deal with St Johnstone.

Kane (26) has been at McDiarmid Park for nine years but has emerged as a regular starter this term.

He has clocked-up 38 appearances this season and netted in the Scottish Cup wins over Rangers and St Mirren.

It’s a welcome boost for the Covid-hit Perth squad in advance of Saturday’s clash with Livingston and the Scottish Cup final with Hibs.

Kane tweeted: “This is absolutely brilliant. Delighted to get it done. Massive week ahead.”

Boss Davidson said: “Chris has got better and better this season with a run of games.

“That has been the biggest difference. He was in and out of the team before.

© SNS Group

“This season I have shown my faith in him and what he can do.

“He always worked extremely hard but he is confident and adding bits and bobs to his game.

“His movement is good and he is starting to score different goals. Hopefully we can get him more opportunities to score.”

‘Exciting times’ for Kane

Kane told the Saints website: “St Johnstone has been a massive part of my life and to know I am here for two more years is absolutely perfect. It’s the outcome I wanted.

“This season has been incredible, the most exciting and satisfying one I’ve had.

“I’m really enjoying my football and feel I am making a worthwhile contribution in the park.

“I’m now looking forward to trying my best to help the team in our two remaining games of the season, against Livingston and the Scottish Cup Final against Hibs. It’s exciting times.”