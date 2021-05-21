Charlie Gilmour signs new St Johnstone contract on the eve of the Scottish Cup final

Charlie Gilmour has signed a new contract with St Johnstone — and vowed his best is yet to come.

Gilmour, 22, has committed his future to the Saintees until the summer of 2022.

The former Arsenal kid arrived at McDiarmid Park during the winter transfer window and, although he has been restricted to three outings due to the form of others, he is considered a pivotal member of the senior squad.

Gilmour told St Johnstone’s official website: “I am enjoying working with the manager [Callum Davidson] and his coaching staff and my game has improved in the four months I have been here.

“I know there is much more to come from me.

“The lads have had a brilliant season and we are now a day away from the Scottish Cup final. We will all try to give the fans another memorable day.”