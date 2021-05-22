‘I’ll be on the pints all summer!’: Shaun Rooney reveals celebration plans after bagging St Johnstone Scottish Cup winner

Shaun Rooney bagged legendary status at St Johnstone with his Scottish Cup final winner at Hampden.

Then the Saints star joked he’ll be “on the pints all summer” in celebration.

Rooney’s first half header against Hibs was enough to secure the Scottish Cup – and made him the matchwinner in both of the Perth side’s trophy-winning games this season.

Now he intends on making the most of a well-earned summer break.

Revealing he played through the pain barrier against Hibs, he said: “Yesterday (in training) I tried to block a shot, my ankle went and that’s how my calf seized up today, I think.

“Or hopefully it is! Hopefully it’s not just being unfit!

“But no, my ankle was causing the calf to go so I’ll rest up and that’s it – I’ll be on the pints all summer!”

Of his silverware-winning goal – one that secured his place in St Johnstone folklore alongside his great uncle Benny Rooney – he said: “Was (the ball in from Wotherspoon)? I though it was from Boothy!

“There you go!

“He just hung it up and that’s where I always aim to be – at the back post, just waiting.

“I managed to get above wee Doig and put it in.”

He summed up his emotions after another Hampden glory day in glowing terms.

“It’s brilliant. I’m delighted for the whole team, the manager, everybody. It’s an amazing achievement,” he said.

“I saw on Twitter the other day it was 10,000 to 1. You’ll always take that!”