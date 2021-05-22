IN PHOTOS: Super St Johnstone celebrate achieving the cup double dream

St Johnstone have recorded one of the greatest achievements in Scottish football history by winning an amazing cup double.

A first-half goal by Shaun Rooney was enough to claim the Scottish Cup against Hibs — following a League Cup triumph earlier in the season.

Here are some of the best photos from an unforgettable day at Hampden Park.

The crucial winning goal

The goalscorer celebrates

Delight for manager Callum Davison

The Saints celebrate at full-time