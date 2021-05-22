Saturday, May 22nd 2021 Show Links
IN PHOTOS: Super St Johnstone celebrate achieving the cup double dream

By Richard Rooney
May 22 2021, 4.29pm
© SNS Group / SFAThe Saints lift the Scottish Cup.
St Johnstone have recorded one of the greatest achievements in Scottish football history by winning an amazing cup double.

A first-half goal by Shaun Rooney was enough to claim the Scottish Cup against Hibs — following a League Cup triumph earlier in the season.

Here are some of the best photos from an unforgettable day at Hampden Park.

The crucial winning goal

St Johnstone’s Shaun Rooney heads home past Hibernian’s Matt Macey to make it 1-0 during the Scottish Cup final match between Hibernian and St Johnstone at Hampden Park.

 

The goalscorer celebrates

St Johnstone’s Shaun Rooney (centre) celebrates after the final whistle during the Scottish Cup final match at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

 

Delight for manager Callum Davison

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson celebrates at full-time.

 

The Saints celebrate at full-time

 

 

