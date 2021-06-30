St Johnstone confirm Hayden Muller loan signing from Millwall

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Millwall centre-back Hayden Muller on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old centre-half, who can also play at right-back, has made four appearances for Gary Rowett’s first team since his 2020 debut.

✍️ | The Club is delighted to announce the signing of defender Hayden Muller on a season-long loan from @MillwallFC Welcome, @HaydenMuller35 🤝#SJFC pic.twitter.com/7pxrC1HKld — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) June 30, 2021

Muller is the fourth player to make the move from Millwall to McDiarmid Park since Callum Davidson took over.

He will follow in the footsteps of Danny McNamara, Tanto Olaofe and James Brown.

With Shaun Rooney subject of a £200,000 bid from Rotherham United, which is set to be increased, and transfer speculation surrounding centre-backs Jason Kerr and Jamie McCart, Muller will provide cover and competition across the backline for Saints.

Now that Preston North End are on the verge of signing Rotherham’s current right-back, Matthew Olosunde, the chances of that second offer for Rooney being tabled have increased.