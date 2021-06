The flip side of St Johnstone’s double success is becoming apparent now that a number of their Hampden heroes are in demand from clubs in England.

Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess who are the likely leavers and what the implications will be next season.

Also up for debate in this week’s Talking Football podcast is Dundee United pulling out of the race to sign Jake Doyle-Hayes.

