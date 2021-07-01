Manchester United defender Reece Devine set to sign for St Johnstone

St Johnstone’s pre-season recruitment drive is picking up pace, with Manchester United left-back Reece Devine set to join Millwall’s Hayden Muller at McDiarmid Park on a season-long loan.

Both are highly-rated prospects of the same age, 19.

But the duo are also ready for first team contention, according to Saints boss Callum Davidson.

Devine was previously part of the Manchester City academy, before becoming an under-18 then under-23 regular at Old Trafford.

With Scott Tanser leaving for St Mirren, he will provide Callum Booth with competition for the left wing-back spot.

Muller can play at centre-back and right-back.

Davidson, who will also have James Brown available to him for the next two years after his permanent signing was confirmed, said: “The lads have a very good pedigree and certainly aren’t here to make up the numbers. They are here to add competition for first team places.

“With his background at Man United I would have no qualms about playing Reece right now.

“I really like the way he plays and I’m delighted to get him.

“He is full of energy and likes to get forward. He is a hungry young player.

“Reece will be competing with Callum Booth, who was outstanding for us towards the end of the season.

“I thought I might lose Scott Tanser last year and Reece was one I had thought about.

“He was just a fraction too young at that time.

“But United have a fantastic youth programme and he has been around the first team set-up at Old Trafford. At his stage, he is now ready to play first team football.”

On Muller, Davidson said: “I know Hayden from my time at Millwall and he is another very good young defender. He has been on the verge of breaking into the team at Millwall in the Championship so I am delighted to get him.

“He can also step in and play games for me right now. That is where he is in his development and he will get better as the season goes on.

“He is a young, strong centre half and I felt we were a bit light in central defence last season. We were fortunate none of them picked up any injuries.

“It was an area of the pitch where I felt we had to make sure we were a bit more secure, especially with the number of games we have next month with Europe in the mix.”

Millwall connection

Meanwhile, the Millwall connection helped persuade new St Johnstone loan signing Hayden Muller that Perth was the perfect place for the next stage of his career.

The 19-year-old defender has arrived is the fourth player to have been brought north from the English Championship club since Davidson took charge.

🆕 | "It just feels really good to be here and finally see the stadium." New signing @HaydenMuller35 spoke to #SaintsTV after signing on loan from Millwall!#SJFC pic.twitter.com/3b1ukRPgLA — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 1, 2021

“It feels amazing to be here,” said Muller, who has made four first team appearances for Millwall.

“I obviously heard a lot about the club from Danny Mac (McNamara) and from speaking to Callum.

“Danny, Tanto (Olaofe) and James Brown who is still here had nothing but good words to say about St Johnstone.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans here.”

Muller will give Davidson options across his backline.

“I’m a versatile centre-back who play right side centre-back and left side,” said the teenager.

“I can play right-back as well and I’m also a really good one v one defender.

“I’m hoping to gain more experience of playing men’s football in front of crowds.

“That will be new to me.

“I hope to develop, push on and become a better player.”

The prospect of European football with the double cup winners proved a powerful factor in Muller choosing Saints over other clubs who were interested in a loan.

“As soon as I heard about Europe that just made the club even more attractive,” he said.

“We could get into either the Europa League or the Conference League, which would be amazing.”